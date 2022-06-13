If Jackson thought they had a clear path to the girls U12 2022 Wyoming State Cup Soccer championship after an early round 4-1 win against Cody’s Yellowstone Fire, it was mistaken.
After blowing past Rock Springs 5-0 to open the state tournament in the Silver division in late May in Casper, the Fire dropped its next game to a Jackson team they had yet to see all season.
But a big 1-0 victory over Heart Mountain in game three meant a rematch with Jackson, and the Fire was ready to bring the heat and leave with a title.
“They just had a couple of girls who were really good and they were really covering the field. If we had gotten past them we would have won the first game,” defensive player Mara Graham said. “We thought we were going to come back and beat them. It just seemed like a team we could beat.”
The Fire is a team that has been playing together for years, and over time has developed into a dangerous squad that has shown the ability to rebound and adapt when the chips are down.
“I think they are a resilient set of girls,” coach Travis Graham said. “They are hard working and great teammates. We have a really good goalie in Daisha Thomas, some really good scorers and a strong defensive squad.”
A team that learns quickly and adapt doesn’t hurt either when it comes to a fast turnaround to play a team in the title game you had lost to the day before.
“Jackson was pretty aggressive and they were super fast and had a lot of good dribbling,” forward Kylan Bower said. “There was kind of a few girls to look out for that were fast and we had to come up with a plan to stop them.”
Stopping the Jackson team fell partly on the shoulders of Thomas a few times, as she put up a wall on a number of penalty kicks to help keep Jackson off the board. She ended up with the game ball.
“When I saw our team this year I knew it was going to be a good time,” Graham said. “Everyone has their own talents and have their special parts of the field they are really good at.”
Bower agreed there was something about the team chemistry this year that was special.
“We work well together, but it’s a lot of practice and playing together for a long time,” Bower said. “In the championship game we all really wanted it, we tried hard and we knew we wanted to be state champions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.