The CKATS swim club wrapped up months of hard work with the Winter Championships in Laramie at the end of February with multiple top times and an eighth-place team finish out of 21 squads.
Forrest Deans grabbed the gold in the boys 10 and under 100 yard backstroke and 100 yard butterfly.
Joseph Killpack took the top spots in the boys 200 yard backstroke and 100 yard backstroke.
Capital City Athletics out of Cheyenne took the overall team title, while Cody finished just behind Sheridan and ahead of Worland in the standings.
2023 Winter Short Course Championships
Boys 8U 100 yard free - 4. Forrest Deans, 1:13.97. 8. Michael Reynolds, 1:44.40.
Boys 11-12 100 yard free - 4. Schuler Bailey, 1:02.59.
Boys 13-14 100 yard free - 4. Samuel Killpack, 50.89.
Boys 15-16 100 yard free - 6. Bradley McKenzie, 50.67.
Boys 100 yard free - 2. Joseph Killpack, 47.87.
Boys 8U 25 yard breast - 7. Reynolds, 31.84.
Girls 10U 100 yard back - 5. Hannah Boysen, 1:31.51.
Boys 10U 100 yard back - 1. Forrest Deans, 1:18.94.
Boys 11-12 100 yard back - 4. Schuler Bailey, 1:14.26. 15. William Deans, 1:26.68.
Boys 200 yard back - 1. Joseph Killpack, 2:00.97.
Boys 8U 25 yard fly - 6. Reynolds, 29.95.
Boys 10U 50 yard fly - 5. Forrest Deans, 41.88.
Boys 11-12 50 yard fly - 3. Schuler Bailey, 32.43.
Boys 13-14 100 yard fly - 5. Samuel Killpack, 1:03.57; 7. Ben Stewart, 1:06.34.
Boys 100 yard fly - 3. Joseph Killpack, 54.20.
Mixed 12U 200 yard medley relay - 7. CKAT A (Natalie Kim, Arzy Crystal, Boysen, Owen Birch), 2:53.42.
Mixed 13O 200 yard medley relay - 5. CKAT A (Alder Carson, Lily Hogan, Stewart, Samuel Killpack), 2:07.72.
Boys 8U 50 yard free - 6. Reynolds, 46.91.
Boys 10U 50 yard free - 6. Forrest Deans, 32.94.
Boys 11-12 50 yard free - 5. Schuler Bailey, 28.63.
Boys 13-14 50 yard free - 4. Samuel Killpack, 23.23.
Boys 15-16 50 yard free - 3. Bradley McKenzie, 3. 22.62.
Boys 50 yard free - 3. Joseph Killpack, 22.02.
Boys 8U 25 yard back - 6. Reynolds, 24.55.
Boys 10U 50 yard back - 2. Forrest Deans, 36.51.
Boys 11-12 50 yard back - 8. Schuler Bailey, 34.19.
Boys 13-14 100 yard back - 4. Samuel Killpack, 1:04.04.
Boys 100 yard back - 1. Joseph Killpack, 52.82.
Boys 8U 25 yard free - 7. Reynolds, 21.20.
Girls 10U 100 yard breast - 7. Hannah Boysen, 1:40.46.
Boys 10U 100 yard breast - 7. Birch, 1:50.35; 8. Crystal, 1:52.74.
Girls 11-12 100 yard breast - 7. Kim, 1:25.99.
Boys 15-16 100 yard breast - 2. Bradley McKenzie, 21:21.57.
Girls 10U 100 yard IM - 9. Boysen, 1:32.18.
Boys 10U 100 yard IM - 4. Forrest Deans, 1:30.08.
Boys 11-12 100 yard IM - 4. Schuler Bailey, 1:13.96; 14. William Deans, 1:23.32.
Boys 13-14 200 yard IM - 12. Stewart, 2:36.45.
Girls 15-16 200 yard IM - 12. Elle Ortner, 2:30.96.
Boys 15-16 200 yard IM - 7. Bradley McKenzie, 2:12.89.
Girls 15-16 500 yard free combine - 13. Lilian O’Connell, 6:28.01.
Boys 13-14 500 yard free combine - 2. Samuel Killpack, 5:33.40.
Boys 12U 200 yard free relay - 3. CKAT A (William Deans, Stanley McKenzie, Forrest Deans, Schuler Bailey), 2:07.23.
Boys 400 yard free relay - 5. CKAT A (Bradley McKenzie, Townsend Bailey, Myles Bailey, Joseph Killpack), 3:39.94.
Girls 12U 200 yard free - 3. Boysen, 2:45.86.
Boys 10U 200 yard free - 5. Forrest Deans, 2:47.01.
Boys 11-12 200 yard free - 8. William Deans, 2:31.61.
Boys 15-16 200 yard free - 15. Bradley McKenzie,
Boys 10U 100 yard fly - 1. Forrest Deans, 1:35.41.
Boys 11-12 100 yard fly - 1. Schuler Bailey, 1:14.75.
Boys 10U 50 yard breast - 7. Crystal, 47.93.
Girls 11-12 50 yard breast - 7. Kim, 37.80.
Boys 11-12 50 yard breast - 8. William Deans, 40.84.
Boys 13-14 100 yard breast - 8. Stewart, 1:15.58.
Boys 15-16 100 yard breast - 2. Bradley McKenzie, 1:01.00.
Girls 10U 200 yard IM - 6. Boysen, 3:26.28.
