Members of the CKATs team included (front, from left) Amelia Sims, Eva Garcia, Sofia Garcia, Alexa Moore, Avery Mason, (second row) Kailee Vaughn, Sophia Moore, Arzy Crystal, Deklyn Filener, William Maslak, Kai Mason, Liv Brooks, Laney Siebert, Henley Pool, Paxton Stephens, Michael Reynolds, (third row) Grady O’Mara, Dax O’Mara, Finn Cowger, Francis Scott, Sawyer Class, Bridger Class, Ryland Pool, Grace Stroble, Owen Brich, Hannah Boysen, (fourth row) Summer LaVigne, Lilian Jones, Lily Hogan, Hadley Mayton, Natalie Kim, Olivia Reynolds, Schuler Bailey, Forrest Deans, William Deans, Zaiden Powell, Eliana Hopkin, Addy Powell, Coach Amber Boysen, (fifth row) Coach Luke Murray, Coach Emily Swett, Emi Vizcaino, Tara Joyce, Samuel Killpack, Ben Stewart, Joseph Killpack, Elle Ortner, Bradley McKenzie, Kelly Joyce, Alder Carson, Eliza Spencer, Madeline Weed and Coach Tess Donham. Not pictured are Myles Bailey, Townsend Bailey, Rorie Balsam, Kember Burkhart, Tavion Burkhart, Bella Butcher, Cade Christiansen, Callie Christiansen, Louella Cornell, Lydia Damelio, Stanley Mckenzie, Avery Mischke, Sydney Nye, Brooklyn Ondler, Haven Robbins, Layla Turcer, Isaac Woods and Jonah Woods. (Photo by Rick Blanchard)

 Rick BLANCHARD

The CKATS swim club wrapped up months of hard work with the Winter Championships in Laramie at the end of February with multiple top times and an eighth-place team finish out of 21 squads.

