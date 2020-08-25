Broncs
When a tennis player hits a slice serve, it can be heard before the spin on the ball is seen. Powell’s Logan Brown, half of their No. 1 doubles team, had a huge slice serve but it wasn’t enough to take down Cody’s Hayden DeMaranville and Solomon Stewart, who won in straight sets.
It may not have seemed like it, though. The final game of their second set went to deuce 11 times, with both sides taking the advantage at various points, and both sides making mistakes, bringing the score back to deuce.
“In tennis, the hardest game to win is the last game, the hardest point to win is the last point,” said coach Jason Quigley.
Brown’s second serve wasn’t as fast as the first, and DeMaranville made him pay for it on the final point of the match, crushing an inside-out forehand across the court, just out of reach of the lanky Panther.
DeMaranville and Stewart both rushed the net, but there was no need. DeMaranville’s final forehand iced the match for them, Brown’s desperation heave sailing out-of-bounds. It pushes their record to 4-1 at the halfway point of the regular season.
“If we can kind of smooth out our game a little bit, cut out a few mistakes, I think we can go pretty far,” Stewart said.
Though not dropping a single match to Powell may look like the Broncs steamrolled over their biggest rivals, no match was a foregone conclusion until the final point was scored.
“They were really good matches, really good fights,” Quigley said. “I think that rivalry is going to bring it out in both teams.”
In a continuation of one of the main storylines of the season, No. 2 singles player C.J. Dominick continued his unbeaten streak against Powell’s Aiden Chandler, but not without some drama off the court.
As that match hit 6-5 with Dominick edging his opponent, the sprinkler system came on, nearly dousing several of Dominick's teammates watching the match finish and started to soak the edge of their court. After sliding over one court, Dominick was able to get the win against Chandler in the final game to beat him in straight sets.
Fillies
All good things must come to an end, and so it was the case Tuesday when the unbeaten streak of the No. 2 doubles pairing of Hudson Selk and Sage Crofts finally came to an end.
Selk and Crofts were giving up a lot of height to the aggressive duo of Whitney Hull and Chase Anderson, who rushed the net constantly and forced the Fillies to hold the back line.
Selk and Crofts relied heavily on an impressive lob game, pinning their opponents in no-man’s-land and forcing them to abandon the net on more than one occasion.
“I’m a little disappointed, obviously,” Crofts said of the final result of the match. “They’re a really good team and it was a hard fight to the end.”
If anything, that’s understating the battle Crofts and Selk waged during the marathon match. After losing the first set and going down 4-1 in the second, the duo won five straight games to force a matchbreaker.
The matchbreaker went back and forth at first until Hull and Anderson went on a little run to go up 9-6. With the match hanging in the balance, Crofts and Selk clawed back each point until Crofts tied the matchbreaker at 9-9 with a second-serve ace.
The pair went up 10-9, but on the next point nearly collided, and the momentum shifted back to the Panthers, who won three straight points to beat Crofts and Selk in the matchbreaker, 12-10.
“We’re going to play them again next week,” Crofts said. “We’re going to take what we didn’t do the best last time and just grind it out.”
“It makes you tougher, all that stuff,” Quigley said of the hard loss and long matchbreaker. “It was a great match.”
Singles action saw both Raegen Staggs and Anna Brenner take victories in long matches as well, with each girl having to win a tiebreaker to take their match.
Staggs won the first set or hers handily, 6-1, but lost her edge for a bit in the second after being up 5-2, dropping four straight games before winning one to force a tiebreaker. The tiebreaker stayed close throughout, until Staggs was able to hit a beautiful cross-court backhand that landed on the line and out of the reach of opponent Ashley Dunkerly.
“I feel pretty good about that match,” Staggs said. “I usually like competing against Powell.”
Fellow singles player Anna Brenner fought through a slight shoulder injury to be ready for Tuesday’s match against a familiar face.
“I’ve played Sami (Cole) before,” Brenner said. “She was (No.) 2 doubles last year. It was a lot different competition this time.”
Brenner dropped her first set, 4-6, before winning a long second set to force a matchbreaker.
The victory in the first-to-ten, win-by-two matchbreaker came on a final serve by Brenner, just out of the reach of Cole.
“I hurt my shoulder the other day in practice,” Brenner said. “It was nice to get over that and serve normal again.”
The next action for the Cody tennis team is Friday, Aug. 28, at home against Jackson and Sheridan. It’s the second-to-last home match of the regular season. First serve is at 11 a.m.
Cody vs. Powell
Broncs (5-0, 3-2 season)
No. 1 Singles - Cody Champlin (3-2) vs. Ethan Bart, 6-3, 6-4
No. 2 Singles - C.J. Dominick (5-0) vs. Aiden Chandler, 6-4, 7-5
No. 1 Doubles - Solomon Stewart/Hayden DeMaranville (4-1) vs. Logan Brown/Kolt Flores, 6-3, 6-1
No. 2 Doubles - Tristan Dollard/Mitchell Schwab (2-3) vs. C.J. Barrus/Ryan Cordes, 7-6 (7-1), 6-1
No. 3 Doubles - Tade Geving/Ben Stewart (2-1) vs. Kalin Hicswa/Wesley Preator, 6-3, 6-2
Fillies (4-1, 5-0 season)
No. 1 Singles - Raegen Staggs (3-2) vs. Ashley Dunkerly, 9-1, 7-6 (8-6)
No. 2 Singles - Anna Brenner (4-1) vs. Sami Cole, 4-6, 6-2, 10-8
No. 1 Doubles - Ash Staggs/Soffy Anderson (4-1) vs. Sofie Morrow/Sydnee Thompson, 6-0, 4-6, 10-6
No. 2 Doubles - Hudson Selk/Sage Crofts (4-1) vs. Whitney Hull/Chase Anderson, 6-4, 4-6, 10-12
No. 3 Doubles - Sarah André/Tashi Mathuin (4-1) vs. Kaili Wisniewski/Lila Asay, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3
