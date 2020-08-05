Ear protection. Eye protection. Long pants and sponsor jerseys. It was hot Friday afternoon as the second round of the day’s 3-gun competition got into gear.
A small group of shooters gathered around Russ Osiol as he explained the course. Shoot, move, hit targets at distance, hit them up close, and hit them as fast as possible.
Halfway through the course, the participants switched weapons. As quickly as it started, it was over. Seventy-four seconds. Sixty-eight seconds. The air was filled with the sounds of gunfire and mags dropping.
Everyone follows along behind the shooter, cheering them on, getting them on video. They help reset the course after Osiol makes sure the weapons – rifles, shotguns and handguns – have been unloaded. It’s competitive, but it’s a friendly environment.
Osiol is right behind each contestant, holding an orange box above his head and calling out hits on the far targets. It’s a sound-sensitive timer that marks each time a shot is fired and helps Osiol give the most accurate results possible.
The Cody Shooting Complex has a world-class set-up, at least if you ask head honcho Otis Smith. Gov. Mark Gordon was even there earlier in the day making his mark on the sport that used to grace NBC’s airwaves.
A top-notch facility attracts top-notch competition, and there were contestants from around the country at the complex. Arizona, California, Minnesota – each had an opportunity to take on the 11 stages of the course.
Keith Garcia is a California cop who moonlights as one of the best 3-gun shooters in the world. The 27-year veteran of the force has been shooting competitively for 18 years and became one of the early faces of 3-gun.
He spent a fair amount of time traveling the country promoting the sport at different contests and on television. He’s won championships around the world, taking top honors in Canada and the Phillippines, plus a half-dozen times in the U.S.
To hear him tell it, there isn’t much difference in training for 3-gun than there is training for any other sport. At 50 years old, he has to keep pace with the young guns, and that means exercising and eating right to stay in peak physical condition. Even so, not everything goes perfectly to plan all the time.
“I give myself five minutes if I have a problem to shake it off,” he said, “then focus on the next one.”
