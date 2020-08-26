There’s only one thing on the mind of Meeteetse volleyball coach Kelsey Scolari this season: hoisting a championship trophy.
“This is the year,” she said. “This is the team of a lifetime.”
This year’s squad boasts talent and size. With five players 5’6” or taller, this is a big team for 1A.
It also helps that two All-State players in seniors Lexi Allen and Sammy May are back again. Allen is a solid outside hitter for the Lady ’Horns.
May’s twin sister Abby was named All-Conference last season and will also be back for her senior year.
Even with the returning talent and experience on the team, Allen knows it won’t be easy.
“We have to work twice as hard as we did last year to get up to that level or higher,” she said after looking at the makeup of some other teams. “Right now, it’s still early in the season. I’d say we’re getting there but not that close yet.”
“We want to win state,” Sammy said. “Every team does, but I think we have it to win.”
All seven varsity players are returning from a third-place finish at state last year. Though libero Amanda Cooley will be hard to replace, Scolari isn’t questioning whether the team will rise to the challenge. She’s questioning whether they’ll even be able to play a full season.
“I’m telling them to act like every game is the last game,” Scolari said. “It’s heartbreaking to know that they may not be able to finish their senior year.”
There is some concern among those on the team that the season may be cut short early due to an outbreak of the coronavirus that could happen at any time.
“Hopefully state doesn’t get changed,” Abby said. “We just have to be ready for it.”
The risk of losing a part of the season means the team needs to round into form sooner and to be ready to jump into the state competition at a moment’s notice.
“Not having a set date of when we need to be ready is a pressure that’s on us,” Allen said. “We didn’t have that pressure this early in the season last year.”
The Lady ‘Horns’ first game is at home Friday against Rocky Mountain at 5 p.m.
