“And two hours, and 45 minutes later,” Cody High School assistant tennis coach Jill Quigley said directly on courtside after watching her No. 1 singles player Noelle Graham defeat Powell’s Lachelle Lee.
The coach just witnessed a grueling match at the Cody Middle School tennis courts on Tuesday, Aug. 29 in which Graham narrowly took down her opponent in a deciding split set (6-2) which ramped the Fillies to a 5-0 sweep against the rival Panther squad.
“It feels really great to be done,” Graham said post-match. “Then you take off your shoes and you just feel really relieved. Even though it’s really fun to have a close match, it’s just, you know, of course, you’re tired afterwards and it just feels good to relax after hours of just constant play.”
Graham secured the final point of the match — her third victory of the season — with a nicely placed volley that her rival attempted to return. Lee’s hit landed out. After a much needed rest, Graham returned to the sideline to gather her gear, left the court, and then finally embraced her family and friends, including Powell assistant tennis coach Brandon Preator.
“I’m good friends with coach Preator and he always has followed my tennis journey,” said Graham, who was previously undecided whether or not she would appear on the roster for CHS’ tennis team or its volleyball team. “He’s known me since I was a freshman. Every time that I see him, I’ll go up and say ‘hi’, and just, you know, joke around with him and he’s always super sweet and a great guy.”
The junior won her match in three sets: 6-2, 4-6 and 6-2. She and the Fillies and Broncs face Powell on the road on Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. With Powell’s showing in Cody — despite a sweep by the Fillies — may not be an easy task. The Broncs suffered an opposite loss at home court, 5-0
“We will go for the opposite,” head tennis coach Jason Quigley said of the boy’s next dual against Powell. “Everybody knows everybody. So there’s really no secrets. We all play together. … There’s always that kind of pecking order (and it) should be its own show.”
Fillies complete the sweep
In addition to Graham’s lengthy win, the Fillies’ lone-varsity-senior Karina Schoessler downed Maya Landweh in two sets (6-0, 6-1 in No. 2 singles). Cody’s doubles squads equally impressed with three victories to lock up the team victory. The No. 1 duo of Alyssa Despain and Natalie Wenke cruised to a two-set victory (6-3, 6-0). Also winning in two sets was the doubles teams of Brenna Foote and Ellie Wassink (No. 2 with a score of 6-4, 6-1) and the No. 3 pair of Evie McGonagle and Hailey Dansie (7-5, 6-2).
“Everybody is super close,” Despain said of the Fillies going forward. “We have a super tight-knit group and I think we have a really good chance at placing at state pretty high and our boys are getting pretty solid, too.
Broncs blanked
The CHS boys’ squad luck proved opposite to the girls’ team as the Broncs suffered defeat, 5-0. However, three of the five matches wound up in a deciding third and final set. There’s no doubt the Broncs battled their opponents respectively and next week they have the chance for redemption.
“We take our lessons that we learned and … we run with that,” Quigly said of how the boys may perform next against Powell. “We just have to get better at our patterns and we’ll see how it goes.”
Boys tennis singles and doubles results versus Powell
No. 1 Singles: Cade Queen (PHS) defeated Nick Stewart (CHS) 2-0 (6-3, 6-3)
No. 2 Singles: Nathan Preator (PHS) def. Carter Thompson (CHS) in three sets (4-6, 5-6, 5-7)
No. 1 Doubles: Keegan Hicswa and Taeson Schultz (PHS) def. Christian Dudrick and Curtis Miller (CHS) in three sets (0-6, 6-4, 1-6)
No. 2 Doubles: Ryan Barrus and Seeger Wormald (PHS) def. Zach Schwab/ and Hudson Wallace (CHS) in three sets (0-6, 6-4, 1-6)
No. 3 Doubles: Isaac Stensing and Tevon Schultz (PHS) def. Wesley Law and Jamie Domingo (2-6, 2-6)
Results: Tennis teams fall in Sheridan
Cody girls versus Sheridan (4-1 loss)
No. 1 Singles: Madi Katsche (SHS) defeated Noelle Graham (CHS) in two sets (4-6 6-7)
No. 2 Singles: Ali Ligocki (SHS) def. Karina Schoessler (CHS) in three sets (3-6, 6-2, 4-6)
No. 1 Doubles: May Lawson and Avery Quartman (SHS) def. Alyssa Despain and Natalie Wenke (CHS) in two sets (4-6, 6-7)
No. 2 Doubles: Brooke Alexander and Abby Venn (SHS) def. Brenna Foote and Ellie Wassink (CHS) in two sets (2-6, 4-6)
No. 3 Doubles: Hailey Dansie and Evie McGonagle (CHS) def. Liv Katschke and Georgia Gould (SHS) in three sets (2-6, 6-4, 6-4)
Cody boys versus Sheridan (5-0 loss)
No. 1 Singles: Peter Jost (SHS) def. Nick Stewart (CHS) in two sets (4-6, 4-6)
No. 2 Singles: Sean Brown (SHS) def. Carter Thompson (CHS) in two sets (0-6, 4-6)
No. 1 Doubles: Aaron Bujans and Ben Bujans (SHS) def.Christian Dudrick and Curtis Miller in two sets (4-6, 2-6)
No. 2 Doubles: Landis Zebrosky and Shaw Walker (SHS) def. Zach Schwab and Hudson Wallace (CHS) in three sets (6-2, 2-6, 1-6)
No. 3 Doubles: Cody Moelle and Bridger Mortensen (SHS) def. Wesley Law and Jamie Domingo (CHS) in two sets (4-6, 4-6)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.