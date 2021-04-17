There was no shortage of scoring for the Broncs against visiting Mountain View. The boys soccer team went onto Spike Vannoy Field on Saturday afternoon with a vengeance, taking just 13 minutes to score the first of eight goals in the match. Cody won 8-0.
Junior C.J. Dominick and sophomore Matt Nelson each had a hat trick, while senior Hunter Robbins booted in a cross-body shot that hit the back of the net just under the crossbar. The remaining goal for the Broncs came on an own goal by Mountain View in the second half.
