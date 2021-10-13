It came down to the wire Saturday in a matchup of two of the top 6-man football teams in the state, but Meeteetse fell just short in a 29-22 road loss to Little Snake River (5-0, 4-0).
Quarterback Dace Bennett racked up 270 total yards of offense, and Kalvin Erickson hauled in 12 passes for 142 yards and a score, but it was both defenses that showed up Saturday in Baggs.
The No. 3 ranked Longhorns (3-3, 2-2) held the state’s leading rusher, Kannadis Peroulis, in check for most of the game in a matchup that featured contrasting styles and a sprint to the finish.
“Little Snake never really had a very big playbook,” coach Zeb Hagen said. “They just line up and try to run it right at you. But I think we stepped it up defensively. I think we played really well on that side of the ball, especially in comparison the previous couple of weeks.”
A long pass from Bennett to Erickson highlighted the first drive of the game for Meeteetse. Bennett capped it off on a 16-yard touchdown run to put the Longhorns up 8-0 early in the first quarter.
The Rattlers answered right back to tie things up 8-8 just moments later.
Later in the first, Bennett again found Erickson to keep a drive alive on a fourth down attempt, then cut back on a run and out-raced everyone for a 43-yard touchdown run to put the ’Horns up 16-8 heading into the second quarter.
Each team would trade possessions a few times before the Rattlers managed to grind out a drive and find the end zone on a short run by Peroulis to make it 16-14 Longhorns after the missed extra point.
And with 47 seconds to go in the half, the Rattlers connected on a long touchdown pass to take the lead 22-16.
“They are a really good team. Really good at blocking,” Bennett said. “But our defense finally came around and showed up with that mentality that we have to be physical with them. We were being ball hawks and stopping the run like crazy.”
That 47 seconds left in the half was just enough time to get the ’Horns back on the board before the break. Bennett found Erickson again in the end zone, this time on a deflected ball that ended up in the senior receiver’s hands.
Jason Moody hauled in the extra point to put the ’Horns up 23-22 at the break.
Both defenses stiffened in the second half. The Rattlers, however, found the end zone at the 4:56 mark of the third quarter to make it 29-23.
After Mickel Ogden forced a fumble recovered by Moody, however, the Longhorns were putting together a drive to end the third.
“We were working as a team defensively, so everyone was getting in on tackles,” Erickson said. “Things were going well defensively.”
Neither offense got much going in the fourth until the 2:22 mark of the quarter when Bennett scrambled for a first down at the 19 yard line of the Rattlers. On fourth and eight, however, the ’Horns connected on a pass that came up one yard short of the first down at the 7 yard line.
The Rattlers took over on downs and did just enough to run out the clock, get the win and retain their No. 1 ranking in the state.
“We battled to the end, we just came up a little short,” Hagen said. “We had chances to score on a couple of drives that we normally capitalize on, we just didn’t capitalize on Saturday.”
The Longhorns will get a chance to secure a spot in the playoffs Saturday at home against Farson-Eden, a rematch of last year’s championship game.
Farson (3-2, 1-2) needs a win to get to the post season. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
“They know they need to beat us and they will be coming for us,” Bennett said. “We lost to them twice last year. I think all our guys are ready to go and don’t want to lose to Farson again. I know I sure don’t.”
