The Cody Legion baseball team and Sheridan combined for 44 hits in a high-scoring nine-inning game on Sunday.
The Cubs ended up victorious, winning 22-15 to improve to 35-15 overall.
Sheridan took a 1-0 lead in the second, but Cody scored four in the third and wouldn't trail again. In the inning Ethan Johnston walked and scored on a triple by Jared Grenz. Three more walks and a hit batter made it 2-1 and two more scored on a single by Hayden Bronnenberg.
Cody added a run in the fourth when Tristan Blatt was hit by a pitch and scored on a triple by Tyler Grenz.
Two runs by Sheridan in the bottom of the inning made it 5-3, but Cody created a nice cushion with six in the fifth. Grady McCarten, Bronnenberg, Jared Grenz, Devyn Engdahl and Jack Schroeder had singles in the inning, while Johnston and Tyler Grenz hit doubles.
After adding a run in the sixth, added four in the sixth, which included solo home runs by Tyler Grenz and Schroeder.
Sheridan scored one in the sixth and five in the seventh to pull within six.
Six singles and a three-run homer by Tristan Blatt in the eighth again extended the lead and put Cody up 22-9.
Sheridan scored six in the bottom of the frame but both teams went scoreless in the ninth.
At the plate, Johnston, Jared Grenz and Schroeder went 3-5, Tyler Grenz and Engdahl 3-6, Chance Moss 2-2, McCarten 2-3 and Bronnenberg 2-4.
Cody sent four pitchers to the mound. Schroeder went 3 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on eight hits. Blatt earned the win, going 2 2/3 innings and allowing one run on three hits. Moss pitched 1 inning and gave up five runs, none earned, on two hits. Johnston went 2 innings and allowed six runs, two earned, on seven hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.