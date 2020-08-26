The Wyoming State Legion Baseball Board of Directors announced in a press release Wednesday afternoon it has completed the investigation concerning the use of a decertified bat by the Cody Cubs Legion Baseball Team during the 2020 regular season and postseason.
According to the Legion, sanctions have been imposed on Cody Coach Bart Grenz. It has not been announced what these sanctions are and the Legion said it nor the Cody Legion Board will not make any further comment.
A statement from Grenz was included in the press release.
"I acknowledge that early in the season, I became aware that this bat was decertified for NCAA play for the 2020 season," Grenz said. "I should have taken steps to discuss this issue with Commissioner Cody Beers and the Wyoming Legion Board to determine if they were aware of the NCAA decision regarding this bat. I should have not allowed its use until hearing back from them. Had I done this, the decertified bat would not have been used in a game. I did not take those steps and for that I am sorry. I take full responsibility and apologize for my lack of action before our team used this bat and all of the confusion it has caused. I accept any sanctions handed down by the Wyoming Legion Board."
In a Facebook post made Aug. 4, Wyoming State Legion Baseball State Chairman Cody Beers said three different times the bat was not illegal.
During the Cody-Douglas State A Tournament game in Powell in early August, Douglas coach Zack Andrews informally protested that the Cubs were using an illegal bat.
Beers then removed the bat from the Cubs, and from further competition in the A state tournament. The Cubs went on to win the championship two games later.
Removal of the bat did not fall under the American Legion rule on page 7 of the 2020 rule book, because the bat had not been modified and the bat did contain the BBCOR certification stamp.
At that moment, and through completion of the state tournament on Aug. 5, state board members had not met to discuss whether penalties should be imposed on the coach, team or players.
During the 2020 Wyoming Department of American Legion baseball season, Wyoming’s baseball program was administered solely by the Wyoming State Baseball Board, with support of Wyoming American Legion administrators and Wyoming Legion Posts.
National American Legion baseball operations shut down its role in the baseball program, including closing its website, in March. Because of this, information flow stopped to Wyoming Baseball Board administration, which would have likely included bat decertification information. State Board members said they were unaware of the issues surrounding the Louisville Meta 33-inch, 30-ounce bat that was decertified by the NCAA and National Federation of State High School Associations.
I'm really confused. There is no rule concerning the bat, but the coach is being punished anyway? Makes no sense at all.
