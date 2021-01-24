The Cody indoor track team got a late start, but a great start, coach Bret Engdahl said, to an abbreviated indoor track season Saturday in Gillette.
The Fillies had a number of top finishes, while the Broncs saw top honors for the 4x200 relay, made up of Jared Grenz, Jackson Schroeder, Kellon George and Devyn Engdahl.
Cody showed its skill in the relays, as the Cody girls (Emileigh Dalton, Elaine Seibert, Taylor Stinson and Ada Nelson) also won the sprint medley relay, a race they had won state in the year before. Engdahl said while there wasn’t too much competition due to the nature of the meets this year, it was still good to see.
It was first of three chances for the athletes to qualify for the state meet and Cody athletes weren’t wasting any time.
Lake Harrison took top honors in the high jump at 4-10 and Grace Shaffer didn’t have the vault she wanted but still hit 12 feet to win.
Gillette Indoor track invitational
Girls
55 meter: 3. Grace Shaffer, 7.85; 9. Elaine Seibert, 8.04; 11. Soffie Anderson, 8.08; .
200 meter: 12. Emileigh Dalton, 31.44; 15. Kelsey Pomajzl, 32.42; 14. Hailey Holeman, 33.30.
400 meter: 2. Lake Harrison, 1:04.52; 4. Holly Spiering, 1:06.33; 7. Ada Nelson, 1:08.83; 9. Taylen Stinson, 1:10.42.
800 meter: 3. Ava Stafford, 2:47.30; 10. Zelma Rudd, 3:08.31.
1600 meter: 3. Stafford, 5:53.19; 11. Rudd, 6:59.22.
High jump: 1. Harrison, 4-10; 2. Sarah Andre, 4-08; 5. Soffie Anderson, 4-06.
Long jump: 3. Holly Spiering, 1509.5.
Pole vault: 1. Grace Shaffer, 12-0; 2. Kinsie Reed, 10-0; 3. Nyah Meier, 9-06; 4. Hailey Holeman, 9-06; 5. Emileigh Dalton, 8-6; 7. Kelsey Pomajzl, 6-6.
Shot put: 9. Laura Phillips, 30-01.25; 25. Torrance Brown, 22-04.5.
4x400: 2. Cody A (Shaffer, Seibert, Spiering, Harrison) 4:48.22.
Sprint medley relay: 1. Cody (Dalton, Seibert, Stinson, Nelson) 4:51.06.
Boys
55 meter: 10. Jared Grenz, 7.02; 11. Dillon Brost, 7.07; 15. Kellon George, 7.11; 17. Jackson Schroeder, 7.33; 20. Devyn Engdahl, 7.38; 30. Chance Moss, 7.99.
200 meter: 9. Graidin Arnold, 25.21; 10. George, 25.40; 13. Grenz, 25.78; 15. Schroeder, 26.11; 25. Moss, 28.62.
400 meter: 5. Ian Graham, 59.68; 8. Bridger Hult, 1:01.42; 15. Noah Vogt, 1:05.04.
800 meter: 5. Graham, 2:29.34.
1600 meter: 7. Riley Nielson, 5:38.90.
55 hurdles: 10. Arnold, 11:17.
High jump: 6. Hult, 5-04; 7. Moss, 5-04.
Long jump: 13. Christian Dudrick, 14-04.
Triple jump: 5. Daniel Gorman, 33-07.75; 6. Dudrick, 31-05.25.
Pole vault: 3. Brost, 9-06.
Shot put: 6. Johnny Williams, 38-08; 16. Gorman, 29-01; 19. Landen Gallagher, 24-05.5.
4x200: 1. Cody (Grenz, Schroeder, George, Engdahl) 1:41.12
4x400: 3. Cody, 4:21.11.
4x800: 2. Cody, 9:41.34.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.