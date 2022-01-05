When junior Brindi Brittain drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer in the fourth quarter for the Cody Fillies basketball team on Tuesday night, one would think it was a game-winner at home with wild reaction inside the packed gym.
But it was just another big play to cap off a stellar road performance in Worland after a 57-23 victory for the Fillies for their fifth win in five games this season.
Reece Niemann led the way for the Fillies (5-0, 0-0) with 13 points. Molly Hays and Victory Buck each dropped in seven points, and the Fillies defense held another opponent to just two points in a quarter this year.
“I would say our defense is our strong suit, but there is always room for improvement,” sophomore guard Hays said.
It didn’t look like there was much room for improvement to start things out against Worland (1-3, 0-0).
The defense forced a pair of turnovers right away as Boysen connected on a jumper in the lane and Hays capitalized on a backcourt steal to make it 4-0 Fillies early on.
Izzy Radakovich connected on a bucket down low after an offensive rebound, and then finished it off at the line for a 3-point play to make it 7-0.
Another Worland turnover led to a Kennedi Niemann triple, and a block by Boysen was followed by a Victory Buck hoop from beyond the arc as the Fillies jumped out to a 12-0 lead just three minutes into the frame.
Buck, Boysen and Reece Niemann all added baskets before Worland finally got on the board with a bucket with just 30 seconds left in the quarter to make it 23-2 Cody heading into the second quarter.
“We got another big jump early driven by our full court press,” coach Chris Wagner said. “We had lots of deflections and steals and we were then able to turn them into layups.”
Back-to-back threes from Jessa Lynn added to the Fillies run into the second quarter to put them up 33-4 at the 4:25 mark.
Boysen added a basket in the third as Cody stretched the lead to 42-11 heading into the break.
“Ally Boysen was huge in cleaning up some of those rebounds as well and attacking the glass,” Wagner said.
Hays hit a contested runner in the lane early in the third as the Fillies continued to pour it on and take a 47-13 lead.
Cody then slowed things down considerably in the third, but Boysen still capped off the quarter with a block down low and a layup on the other end at the buzzer to put the Fillies up 49-19 heading into the fourth.
Wagner cleared the bench in the fourth quarter, highlighted by the Brittain buzzer-beater as the Fillies headed home with the 24-point win.
Lynn and Radakovich finished with six points each for the Fillies.
“What worked really well for us was just looking to score on every possession,” Kennedi Niemann said. “Every girl on the floor was constantly looking at the rim. I think our press in the first half also worked really well and helped us create some energy. It felt really good to get back into the flow. We worked really hard over the break and I think that really showed tonight.”
The Fillies will finally be home in their next matchup, as they host 3A Lovell (1-3, 0-0) on Friday night.
“It will be nice to have a home game,” Hays said.
Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
