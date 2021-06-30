The majors level of Cody Youth Baseball represents the perfect balance of competitive spirit and youthful camaraderie. Certain players are starting to figure out how to play the sport at a high level, while others are still figuring out the fundamentals of the sport, but all are in it for the simple love of America’s pastime.
“It feels good to be back,” said Cache McFadden, a member of the Rockies.
There was no recreational youth baseball in Cody last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The kids are just excited to play again,” said Rockies coach Jeremiah Johnston. “It was a good experience for them, though, because it taught them to stay motivated and that they can work through adversity to get to the good things later in life.”
David Shier, coach of the Cardinals, said a few players were a bit rusty after taking a year off from the sport, but for most it was “like riding a bike.”
Only a fraction of these players will continue playing baseball into high school and even fewer will pursue the sport in college. But playing sports like baseball as late as fifth and sixth grades can instill valuable life lessons.
“It teaches them self-discipline,” Shier said, “how to respect others.”
The Cardinals are the only other Cody team in the league this year, but both teams have been able to branch out and play teams from Powell, Lovell and Otto for a more diverse field of competition.
“It’s nice playing the others,” said Russell Undeberg, a member of the Cardinals.
Ironically, many of the players on these two Cody teams also play together on the same travel team.
“It’s kind of weird but fun because I know them,” Undeberg said.
A number of the majors players in the rec league are simultaneously members of a higher-level travel team for Cody. The rec league helps keep the sport alive and accessible for lower level players, with more forgiving rules and less-competitive approach. Further, all of the players get to try out each one of the different positions in the field.
Second baseman Easton Johnston, a member of the Rockies and the travel team, said by talking through situations and rules with his teammates who are less experienced with the game, he helps elevate their play and understanding.
“Just talking to them and explaining things,” he said.
One of Rockies shortstop Lane Stevenson’s favorite moments this season came from hitting an out-of-the-park, three-run home run.
“I had no idea it was going over. I just started sprinting as soon as I hit it,” he said, before quickly adding, “I got to go.”
The Cardinals got a third out and the Rockies were back in the field.
The Cards have had a successful season, winning five of their first eight games. Cohen Croft, a pitcher, third baseman and outfielder, said he has been having a breakout season, hitting well and improving in the field at third base and catcher.
“I’m learning I have to be a leader, which is really tough,” Croft said.
Though down 5-1 to the Rockies, the Cardinals still had some fight left in them while playing the Rockies on June 16.
Cohen started the comeback with a single and then Tommy Sitz added a hit. But the Rockies had an answer, collecting a third out before allowing any runs to cross the plate.
Undeberg was right at home pitching against the Rockies that night, hurling fastballs at speeds he estimated were topping out around 50 mph.
Shier has been slowly introducing some advanced elements to his team such as hitting to the opposite field.
As the twilight of a mid-summer’s eve glow started to fill the ballpark, the Cardinals’ Kanin Phillips caught a pop fly and then made a remarkable point-blank throw from center to first base, catching the runner who did not tag up.
“It’s fun at this level because some of them are really learning the game,” Shier said.
