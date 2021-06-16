Sid Bream played professional baseball for 10 seasons: five with the Pittsburgh Pirates, three with the Atlanta Braves and two with the Houston Astros. Today, he spends most of his time using the platform God gave him to spread the message about his relationship with Jesus Christ.
Bream played in four consecutive National League playoffs: one with Pittsburgh and three with the Braves. He also played in two World Series while with the Braves. Bream recalls many memorable moments from his baseball years, especially sliding home in the 1992 National League Championship Series against Pittsburgh in the seventh game.
Bream was born and raised in Pennsylvania where he also now resides. He and wife Michele have four grown children. He is an avid outdoorsman and loves to talk about God’s awesome handprint across the world. He attended Liberty University in Lynchburgh, Va.
Bream will speak about his life and share his message Sunday at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. services at Faith Community Church located between Powell and Cody, the little red church on the hill. Everyone is welcome.
For more information, contact Pastor Dave Seratt at (307) 272-7655.
