In the dugout during a recent Youth Softball Middle League game a big debate was happening.
No, it wasn’t about strategy or how the team was playing on the field, but about which cheer the group wanted to do.
Cheering was one of the highlights for many in the group. There are a variety of cheers and they include choreographed moves.
“If you do something right, everyone cheers for you,” Carter Spradlin, 8, said. “We like to try new cheers we haven’t done before.”
One cheer was focused on Elvis Presely while another talked about a little frog.
“Go, fight you mighty Lightning” was yelled at one point, while “Up the ladder, down the ladder what’s the number of the batter?” came a short while later.
“You always have your team to cheer you on,” Scarlett Tatum, 8, said.
Cheering aside, the Middle League, which features girls in second through fifth grade, focused on on-field fundamentals and providing a competitive environment, while also strengthening participants’ self-esteem and confidence.
“Fifty percent have never played before so we want them to learn to love the game and end the season better than they started,” Coldwell Banker coach Sara Becker said. “We cheer for the small victories and where they make the right play.”
During a game last month the team was facing the Lady Topaz from Lovell.
“It’s our first year so we’ve been focused on the fundamentals,” coach Chantal Weiand said.
“You get to hang out with your friends and have fun,” Daisy Carpenter, 10, of Lovell said. “This is my first year playing and I like throwing really far, but I don’t like to run as much.”
The Middle League also played against teams from Powell during the season.
“It’s fun to play different towns and be better,” Spradlin said. “You can learn from them.”
While on defense most girls get on the field as the outfield has rovers in between the set positions of left, center and right.
“I like to be at the force base (first),” Emma Allen, 8, said. “One time when I caught the ball everyone was excited for me.”
Tatum said her favorite position was catcher because if “I catch the ball I feel good and if I don’t I have another chance to catch it.”
Because pitching can be inconsistent, the coaches step in after a certain number of pitches to take over.
“I like the sound of the bat and you can feel when you get a hit,” Spradlin said. “I’ve gotten to first base and sometimes second base.”
Tatum agreed the sound was a highlight for her as well.
“Batting is fun and I love to run,” she added.
And whether they win or lose, the girls have enjoyed the season.
“My favorite part has been the teamwork,” Allen said. “Everyone gets to learn how to work together. You need it in real life so you won’t be alone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.