Nathan Wilson said he didn’t expect to break a record Friday at the Basin Nation Invite in Gillette.
But he knew he had done well in finishing second in the 200 meter race in a time of 23.39 and in helping the Broncs 4x200 relay team to a top finish.
“I got lucky and had a good lane in a competitive heat,” he said. “I surprised myself a bit when I broke the record. I wasn’t going in expecting to break it. It’s a fantastic feeling though.”
The Cody indoor track athletes made a splash Friday at the meet.
The Broncs 4x200 relay team of Wilson, A.J. Baustert, Dillon Brost and Matt Nelson set a school record as the sprinters finished first in the event, and Wilson broke another school record in the 200.
“It was some great stuff,” coach Bret Engdahl said.
For the Fillies, the 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams finished first as well as Stinson, who contributed to both of those wins and also won the 800.
“Coach (Maggie) Kirkham has been working us on speed and it’s definitely paying off,” Stinson said. “When it came to the 4x400 it was all about that speed and my team worked together to take first place. I’m so happy with how the whole season has been progressing, with new PRs at every meet.”
The 4x400 also included Ada Nelson, Mekenzie Clark and Lake Harrison. Joining Stinson on the 4x800 were Nelson, Clark and Ava Stafford.
Both relays ran their best race of the season to get wins.
“Although the meet was long, I really enjoyed it,” Stinson said. “We started off with the 4x800 and my team took first, and I ran the fastest time I’ve ever run so I know I could have a great time in the open 800.
“Throughout the open 800 I had a pretty clear goal in my mind and that was to run for time.”
Basin Nation
Girls
55 meter: 32. Lake Harrison, 8.09; 36. Ava Meier, 8.12; 61. Riley Simone, 8.43; 112. Isabel Taylor, 8.93.
200 meter: 42. Meier, 30.51; 55. Kelsey Pomajzl, 31.21; 67. Simone, 31.79; 72. Hailey Holeman, 32.21; 85. Zelma Rudd, 32.87.
400 meter: 5. Ada Nelson, 1:03.67; 36. Rudd, 1:12.56.
800 meter: 1. Taylen Stinson, 2:27.72; 5. Keira Jackson, 2:37.53.
1,600 meter: 8. Mekenzie Clark, 5:49.32.
3,200 meter: 3. Ava Stafford, 12:22.62.
55 meter hurdles: 26. Meier, 10.78; 34. Taylor, 11.04.
4x400-meter relay: 1. Cody (Nelson, Clark, Stinson, Harrison) 4:21.84.
4x800-meter relay: 1. Cody (Nelson, Stafford, Stinson, Clark) 10:02.43.
1,600-sprint-medley relay: 6. Cody (Holly Spiering, Simone, Jackson, Rudd) 4:56.80.
High jump: 11. Harrison, 4-06.
Pole vault: 9. Holeman, 9-00; 10. Pomajzl, 8-06.
Triple jump: 20. Taylor, 28-07.5.
Shot put: 16. Laura Phillips, 30-08.5; 46. Gabby Sanchez, 26-02.5; 63. Rachel Williams, 23-09; 76. Lilly Becker, 20-10.25.
Boys
55 meter: 7. Nathan Wilson, 6.83; 17. Matt Nelson, 6.92; 19. A.J. Baustert, 7.00; 44. Dillon Brost, 7.24; 70. Graidin Arnold, 7.44; 81. Trey Thomasson, 7.51; 91. Christian Dudrick, 7.58; 132. Caleb Wallace, 8.09; 144. Logan McLeod, 8.40.
200 meter: 2. Nathan Wilson, 23.39; 16. A.J. Baustert, 24.35; 21. Nelson, 24.61; 30. Brost, 25.16; 92. Dudrick, 27.59; 100. Wallace, 28.27; 110. Logan Bogardus, 29.23.
400 meter: 39. Bogardus, 1:04.78.
800 meter: 23. Kash Merritt, 2:19.14; 25. Riley Nielson, 2:21.66.
1,600 meter: 27. Nielson, 5:11.22.
3,200 meter: Randall Nelson, 11:49.25.
4x200-meter relay: 1. Cody (Baustert, Brost, Nelson, Wilson) 1:36.33.
1,600-sprint-medley relay: 10. Cody (Dudrick, Wallace, Bogardus, Randall Nielson) 4:40.23.
High jump: 14. Trey Thomasson, 5-02.
Pole vault: 4. Brost, 12-06.
Long jump: 19. Thomasson, 17-07.75; 24. Dudrick, 17-03.5; 42. Wallace, 15-08.5.
Shot put: 9. Trotter, 45-01; 46. Chayden Scott, 31-10.5; 59. McLeod, 29-00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.