After a month of action at the Cody Nite Rodeo, each event featured standout performances and buckle winners for the month of June.
Jim Dawson (header) and Dusty Gravalt (healer) walked away with the buckle in team roping.
Tie-down roper Colter Ellis and breakaway roper Kooper Bott were both awarded buckles for their performances.
“Winning the buckle was a great feeling as it has been a goal of mine to win one or several for the last year,” Ellis said. “God has given me some great horsepower and outstanding sponsors which enables to compete like I do.”
Competing on a big stage with some rookie horsepower has paid off for the Cody cowboy.
“I was able to break out my young horse for the first time at a rodeo and she did outstanding,” Ellis said.
To round out the timed events, Ta’Lynn Paul earned the buckle in barrels.
In rough stock action, Trent Tuten was awarded the bareback buckle.
Logan Hullinger held on for the buckle in saddle bronc.
Bull rider Tristan Miner capped off a solid June with the buckle as he heads into July.
The Cody Nite Rodeo runs every night through August starting at 8 p.m. with gates opening at 7 p.m.
The rodeo is the longest running and only nightly rodeo in the world.
