The past few weeks in July have been very busy. I apologize to those that look forward to another Streamside opinion piece for not getting to a word processor in time for last Tuesday’s paper. Because this is a column about fishing, it only makes sense for the author of the column to do a lot of research on the numerous rivers, streams and lakes in the area so he can write with some authority on what is happening and where in the Cody and Yellowstone National Park fishing world.
Anglers who like to match the hatches and enjoy casting far and fine using dry flies need to get to the park. The Yellowstone River is having a plethora of insect hatches since the July 1 opening this year. The salmon fly hatch was outstanding from July 1-15 and the trout ate size 4-8 imitations with abandon mid-afternoon until early evening, or until they were so full of adult salmonflies there was no way to cram another down their gullets. Of course, I was there along with several of my Cody friends taking advantage of the Yellowstone cutthroat’s proclivity to eat a fly floating on the surface.
After the binge feeding on the large Pteronarcys stonefly slowed down around July 15, the trout quickly switched gears and began sipping the light cream or pale yellow mayfly called pale morning duns as the numbers increased on these size 16 insects. While salmon flies only hatch in early July, the pale morning dun is a hatch that will last on the Yellowstone River until late August. They will be on the water in adult form (dry fly) beginning as early as 10 a.m. and last until noon or later. When the adults are not on the water, the trout recognize the nymphal phase, as well as the emergent and spent phase. This gives fly fishers the opportunity to fish all four phases of the pale morning dun throughout the day which ensures a bent rod when there are cutthroat in the vicinity of your fly pattern of choice.
Anglers who like to spend time on the Yellowstone River need to know green drakes and their smaller cousins called Flavilinea are also targeted by the trout in the Yellowstone. If that isn’t enough to make a dry fly fisher giddy, there are also smaller stoneflies still active as well as caddis flies in various sizes and colors. All these insects mean the cutthroat will be packing on some weight which ends up putting a bigger bend in one’s fly rod and taxing leader material to the breaking point.
The North Fork of the Shoshone is dropping in flows now. The water temps are still cold enough to numb toes, shins and knee caps if one is wet wading. The trout really don’t get active until 9 a.m. or later due to the water temps. The river is taking on definition, too. By that, I mean the river’s miles and miles of pocket water, long deep runs, riffles and pools are much easier to see and therefore fish better and better as July winds down and the month of August begins. This is all good news for the trout and for anglers. Compared to last summer’s extremely low flows and muddy water conditions late July, the North Fork is clear from top to bottom and the flows are quadruple what anglers had to contend with in July 2021.
The South Fork is also dropping in flow and beginning to recover from the two day high water event that impacted or devastated most of the drainages in the Absaroka and Beartooth mountains June 12 and 13. Although the South Fork is dropping, the water clarity has been up and down the past several weeks. The consensus by most of us who have a history with the South Fork is the snowpack is still coming down with the 90 degree heat, which means the river gets muddy with more runoff, and then cools down again at night, which clears the river again. In another week or so, the South Fork should be completely clear and fishing better and better if heavy rain can be avoided.
The Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone was completely rearranged by the heavy flooding a month ago. The channel is all over the place in the Wild and Scenic canyon area as well as in some places up high on the road to Cooke City, Mont. Fishing success has been spotty since the river dropped. This is probably due to the fact that a lot of the trout were pushed far down the river, or the numbers of trout were lost due to the tremendous scouring and rearrangement of the river channel. Sunlight and Crandall creeks are still very high and somewhat off color. Fishing in these two streams have, unfortunately, not been what anglers expected to find once the snowmelt slowed down a week or so ago.
Aside from matching the hatches on the Yellowstone River, the rivers and streams on the east side of Yellowstone are fishing darned good using the reliable “hopper/dropper” rig on a 7 ½ foot leader tied to a grasshopper fly pattern or an attractor grasshopper pattern such as chubby Chernobyl, Turck’s tarantula, Ho Candy or chubby Chuck. The dropper nymph is fished 2 to 4 feet below the hopper pattern on the same size or smaller tippet material. Nymphs preferred vary by angler, but it is safe to say that Prince nymphs, North Fork Specials, Pat’s stones, Bloody Mary, copper John’s, and epoxy stones sizes 8-14 are consistent producers on the Shoshone, Clarks Fork, Wood and Greybull rivers and their feeder streams.
Pack your mosquito repellent and bear spray, then go and enjoy the prime-time fly fishing found in the Cody/Yellowstone region. Should I get off the water early enough on Sundays, I promise to keep you all apprised and up-to-date on where the best fishing can be found in the weeks and months ahead.
