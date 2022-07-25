The past few weeks in July have been very busy. I apologize to those that look forward to another Streamside opinion piece for not getting to a word processor in time for last Tuesday’s paper. Because this is a column about fishing, it only makes sense for the author of the column to do a lot of research on the numerous rivers, streams and lakes in the area so he can write with some authority on what is happening and where in the Cody and Yellowstone National Park fishing world.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.