The Cody Bronc and Filly basketball teams have rescheduled their matchups with Sheridan for Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Sheridan was supposed to visit Cody on Dec. 18 but had to postpone due to illness.
The Fillies are scheduled to tip off at 4:30 p.m. The Broncs will follow that contest with a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.
The Fillies will return to action on Tuesday when they travel to Worland. The Fillies are 3-0 on the season and are currently ranked No. 2 in the state in 4A.
Molly Hays continues to impress in her sophomore season and is one of the top scorers in the 4A conference with an average of 12.7 points per game in the young season.
Ally Boysen is one of the top rebounders in the conference. She is averaging 7.3 boards per game.
Kennedi Niemann is one of the leaders in the conference in assists with an average of 3.7 per game.
The Broncs sit at 0-3 overall and will also travel to Worland Jan. 4 to take on the Warriors.
Kamden Niemann is leading the Broncs with 14 points per game, good enough for fourth in the 4A West region.
Eli Johnston is second overall in 4A in three-point shooting and is hitting 63% of his shots from beyond the arc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.