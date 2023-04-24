Sometimes things just seem to come together at the right place and time, and Saturday was no exception for the Cody Legion baseball team.
The Cubs were able to host Lewiston thanks to a couple of feet of snow at the Montana field. Cody went on to win pair of contests against a talented Redbirds squad, taking game one 4-2 and then capping the afternoon off with a walk-off bomb from Jack Schroeder to notch an 8-7 thrilling win in game two.
“The goal was to get more runs than them, so we accomplished that,” coach Beau White said. “But we really wanted to get the guys to see some live pitching and get as many guys on the mound as we could.”
The Cubs paraded a plethora of pitchers to the hill, each with a count of around 40 tosses each.
Game one was highlighted by solid performances on the hill from a host of Cubs, and a solo homer from Dominic Phillips in the second.
“I think for our first outing we played pretty well,” Phillips said. “I didn’t really know what to expect going into it because we haven’t been able to play very much, but once we got into the game I think we all kind of got back into it and picked things right back up.”
Trey Schroeder started things out on the mound in a game two match-up that was anything but an easy win.
The Redbirds loaded the bases in the first inning, with Schroeder getting the punch out for the final out of the inning to prevent any damage.
Lewiston loaded the bases again in the third, this time ending the inning up 4-0.
The Cubs got on the board in the fourth thanks to an RBI single by Ben Reinker to score Phillips.
Schroeder scored after a walk and Cody entered the fifth trailing 4-2.
The Cubs answered a pair of fifth-inning runs from Lewiston with a big bottom half of the inning to make it 6-5 Lewiston.
An unlikely Cub took to the mound in the sixth to help close things out.
Jace Jarrett made the trek from a Sheridan track meet to make game two and pull off some heroics.
“It was a busy day,” Jarrett said. “I woke up at 3:45 a.m. and took the bus to Sheridan. I got done running and my mom was like, ‘You wanna go play a baseball game?’”
A long car ride from over the Big Horns got the junior back just in time for game two.
“I called coach and told him I was going to make it back and he told me I was going to pitch,” Jarrett said. “He didn’t tell me I was going to catch. I really haven’t caught since going to Utah last year.”
After a solid stint behind the plate, however, Jarrett limited the Lewiston damage to a single run in the seventh, setting up an opportunity as Cody was down just 7-6.
Jarrett ripped a triple to start things out in the seventh. Trey Thomasson reached on an error and scored Jarrett to tie things up 7.
Eli Johnston ended up laying down a perfect bunt to load the bases with nobody out and Jack Schroeder at the plate.
He turned on a toss and drove it to the fence for the game winning single.
“I think our pitching depth showed,” White said. “We throw a few too many balls and made some mistakes, but the guys were able to pitch out of some jams and that will help later in the season.”
While a pair of wins is nice to start, there will be work this week before a trip to Billings on Sunday.
“We didn’t do a good job of communicating as a team I think,” Phillips said. “There were times when we lost our focus and our main leaders as a group will have to do a better job of that.”
The Cubs should have some confidence and momentum heading into Sunday, however.
“It was nice seeing some of the younger guys step up,” Phillips said. “Myles and Townsend Bailey did a great job, Austin Maxfield and William Duke came in and threw a lot of strikes and at the plate they looked like they have been there before. It was great so many of us got involved and we need to keep that up.”
