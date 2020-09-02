Another big-name professional cyclist has signed up for the Fistful of Dirt Gravel Bike Race in Cody over Labor Day weekend.
The community event includes a free concert in City Park on Sunday night.
According to race director Janie Curtis, Kathy Pruitt has signed up to compete along with Peter Stetina.
Stetina, 33, is a former World Tour road racing professional turned gravel racing and ultra-endurance mountain biker.
Pruitt, of San Diego, is a professional mountain biker, cyclocross racer and motocross racer who has spent 24 of her 28 years on two wheels, first on motocross bikes and then racing downhill.
A professional mountain biker since 1998, Pruitt’s the downhill 2000 Junior World champion, 1999 Junior National champ and 1999 Junior World silver medalist. She was named the 2010 Single Speed U.S. National champ, 2009 bronze medalist World champion and 2005-2006 U.S. National champion.
The first ever Fistful of Dirt Gravel Bike Race will start and end at City Park. “The Ugly” 100-mile race starts at 8 a.m. Sunday and bikers must be off the course by 8 p.m. The 60-mile “The Bad” and 20-mile “The Good” races start at 10 a.m. and close by 2 p.m. and 4 p.m..
Curtis said the majority of the 100-mile competitors are coming from out of state with three from Cody.
“The 60- and 20-milers are about half Codyites, half outsiders,” she said.
Registration totals as of Monday were 11 for “The Good,” 21 for “The Bad” and 32 for “The Ugly.”
People are welcome to spectate. Because of coronavirus, Curtis asks people to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
Curtis has organized a community after-party with live music 7-10 p.m. at the City Park band shell by That Damn Sasquatch based in Denver. The bluegrass-country-folk concert is free to everyone. A beer garden and food trucks, including ones selling tacos and Philly cheesesteaks, are part of the after-party festivities.
Proceeds raised through the bike event support local youth cycling through donations and by providing local riding and racing opportunities.
Go to fistfulofdirt.com for race information and register at bikereg.com/fistfulofdirt.
“The Good” 20 miles, $40
A course designed with the whole family in mind. Use your gravel or mountain bike to explore classic Cody riding south and east of town.
This fast course with a few challenges is a ride for anyone on any nonroad bike. It consists of 54% gravel and includes some of Cody’s most accessible gravel riding.
“The Bad” 60 miles, $70
At 74% gravel, come prepared to ride it like you’re riding Rock Ridge.
This course will have you feeling confident for the first several miles, but make sure you save some energy for the last 30 – you’re going to need it.
Three distances to choose from
“The Ugly” 100 miles, $90
Bikers will take Yellowstone Avenue west to the North Fork Highway and reenter city limits heading west on the Greybull Highway.
The course features mountains, water, badlands, petroglyphs and maybe some wild horses and a rattlesnake or two.
