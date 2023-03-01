The Cody indoor track team had some solid performances in its final tune-up before heading to state.
The team competed in the Sheridan Invitational in Gillette on Friday, with the Fillies finishing second behind Thunder Basin.
“I think the girls did awesome this weekend,” Aspen Kalkowski said. “We have a studly group of girls in every event and everyone really holds their own and does their part to contribute to the team’s success whether it’s running, jumping or throwing.”
Sheridan won the boys meet, followed by Thunder Basin and Cody in third.
“The boys team did fantastic,” Riley Nielson said. “There were lots of PRs across the team and we had guys find success in new events.”
Ada Nelson paced the girls, winning both the 400 and 800. She also ran a leg on the first-place 4x400 relay with Kalkowski, Ava Stafford and Taylen Stinson.
“I had a ton of fun with the other girls, we always are making sure everything is light-hearted before we run and are hyping each other up, and the atmosphere is just really great with them,” Kalkowski said.
Stinson also won the 1,600 and finished third in the 800, while Kylie Silva finished first in the 3,200 while dropping quite a bit of time.
“Kylie ran a great race in the two mile,” coach Bret Engdahl said.
Kalkowski finished second in the 55 hurdles.
“I felt super good about placing second in hurdles,” she said. “It felt good having a solid race before state, and just helps to have more confidence for next week. I’ve been working on three-stepping between hurdles in practice and moving to the three-step instead of the four-step on most of them seemed to make a big difference.”
Dillion Brost had a strong meet for the boys, finishing first in the 55 and second in the 200, with season best marks in both.
“The kids that always do well had a great meet,” Engdahl said.
Nielson finished second in the 1,600 and third in the 800.
“My 1,600 went well,” he said. “The last time I ran a 1,600 was three weeks ago so it was great to get another solid race in.
“I thought my 800 was great. It felt amazing to run an open PR right before state. The end was bittersweet because a Sheridan runner barely passed me, but like coach (Maggie) Kirkham says, ‘Never knock a PR.’”
Remy Broussard added a pair of second place finishes in the high jump and long jump, while Graidin Arnold was second in the 55 hurdles.
The 4x400 relay team of Ben Hogan, Sean Gaul, Jarrett Christler and Arnold earned the Bronc’s other top finish for the day.
Cody competes in the state meet this weekend in Gillette.
“We’re definitely ready for state,” Nielson said. “We’ve been training hard all season and it’s time to show what we can do.”
Sheridan Invitational
Girls
55 meter dash - 5. Allie Broussard 7.69, 10. Isabelle Paddock 7.83, 17. Ava Meier 7.97, 30. Riley Simone 8.30, 32. Violet Wollschlager 8.31, 37. Laura Phillips 8.41.
200 meter dash - 41. Violet Wollschlager 30.88, 45. Riley Simone 31.58.
400 meter dash - 1. Ada Nelson 1:00.33, 9. Ava Stafford 1:06.77, 10. Madison Christler 1:07.40.
800 meter run - 1. Ada Nelson 2:19.78, 3. Taylen Stinson 2:25.68, 5. Ava Stafford 2:29.51, 16. Julia Nelson 2:37.76, 17. Kylie Silva 2:37.95.
1,600 meter run - 1. Taylen Stinson 5:23.43, 5. Julia Nelson 5:57.77.
3,200 meter run - 1. Kylie Silva 12:39.59.
55 meter hurdles - 2. Aspen Kalkowski 9.34, 10. Violet Wollschlager 9.97.
4x200 meter relay - 4. Cody (Broussard, Meier, Paddock, Kalkowski) 1:53.36.
4x400 meter relay - 1. Cody (Kalkowski, Stafford, Stinson, Ada Nelson) 4:15.72.
High jump - 5. Allison Gee 4-09, 8. Kenzie Ratcliff 4-07, 11. Rainey Powell 4-05, 20. Aspen Kalkowski 4-03.
Pole vault - 4. Kelsey Pomajzl 9-06, 5. Isabelle Paddock 9-06, 6. Emileigh Dalton 9-00, 15. Maylee Potas 7-06.
Long jump - 4. Allie Broussard 15-02, 13. Riley Simone 13-09.75, 14. Rainey Powell 13-08.50, 26. Madison Christler 10-02.50.
Triple jump - 18. Kenzie Ratcliff 27-09.75.
Shot put - 7. Laura Phillips 34-02.50, 18. Emma Lindahl 29-03.7, 21. Rachel Williams 29-01.25.
Boys
55 meter dash - 1. Dillion Brost 6.78, 17. Logan Class 7.12.
200 meter dash - 2. Dillion Brost 23.71, 30. Logan Class 25.49, 35. Remy Broussard 25.71, 50. Isaac Winters 26.66, 57. Christian Dudrick 26.93, 66. Jarrett Christler 27.36.
400 meter dash - 14. Sean Gaul 57.40, 20. Jarrett Christler 59.07.
800 meter run - 3. Riley Nielson 2:04.89, 10. David Juergens 2:12.05, 12. Ben Stewart 2:12.5, 29. Randall Nielson 2:22.25.
1,600 meter run - 2. Riley Nielson 4:46.85, 7. Ben Stewart 4:58.6, 10. David Juergens 5:07.25, 13. Randall Nielson 5:10.35.
55 meter hurdles - 2. Graidin Arnold 8.27.
4x400 meter relay - 1. Cody (Hogan, Gaul, Christler, Arnold) 3:43.70.
High jump - 2. Remy Broussard 5-09.
Pole vault - 7. Sean Gaul 9-00.
Long jump - 2. Remy Broussard 20-02.5, 16. Logan Class 17-00.75.
Triple jump - 5. Remy Broussard 38-04.75, 7. Christian Dudrick 37-09.75, 11. Kash Merritt 34-11.25, 15. Isaac Winters 33-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.