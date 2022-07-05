Buffalo bareback rider Cole Reiner grew up on the other side of the Bighorns dreaming of winning the Cody Stampede.
That dream came true on Monday night, as Reiner thrilled the sold-out crowd with an 88.5 ride on Frontier Rodeo’s Southern Star to win the event.
Reiner entered the Stampede ranked fourth in the world, and the Fourth of July win will keep him close to the top and help secure him a trip to Las Vegas in December to compete at the rodeo championships for a third time.
Steer wrestler Kyle Irwin from Robertsdale, Ala., alsogot a portion of the win on the Fourth.
His good friend Tyler Pearson was at the Cody Stampede earlier in the week and stopped the clock in 3.4 seconds giving the rest of the field a time to shoot for. Irwin nailed it on the final day of the rodeo and tied with Pearson.
The big barrell racing winner at the Stampede was Leslie Smalygo from Skiatook, Okla. She had a blazing-fast run at the first performance of the rodeo and her time held through over 100 additional barrel racers. Smalygo stopped the clock in 17.04 seconds to win $10,148.
Team ropers Coleman Proctor from Pryor, Okla., and Logan Medlin from Tatum, N.M., got the win with a 4.3 second run. It netted each of them $5,743. Riley Pruitt had the fastest time in tie-down roping at 7.7 seconds to win $8,178.
There was a tie for the second consecutive year for the saddle bronc riding title.
This year, it was Milford, Utah’s Spencer Wright and Zeke Thurston from Big Valley, Alberta, that were at the top. They each scored 87.5 points.
Wright rode on Sunday night and Thurston on the Fourth of July.
Brady Portenier had a night off on the second of July. He used it to relax, enjoy some bull riding camaraderie and get ready to ride the next night. It paid off with a 92.5 point effort to earn $8,432.
The breakaway roping championship went to Taylor Hanchey who has competed here in the barrel racing in the past. Last year she qualified for the National Finals Breakaway Roping and became the first woman to compete in that event that had also competed at the NFR in the barrel racing. Her roping skills came into play at Stampede Park where she stopped the clock in 2.3 seconds to earn $4,286.
The total payoff at the 103rd Cody Stampede was over $350,000. Competition continues July 5th with steer roping and at 8 p.m. the Cody Nite Rodeo will start back again.
103rd Cody Stampede Champions
Bareback Riding, Cole Reiner, Buffalo, Wyo., 88.5 points, $8,460
Steer Wrestling, (tie) Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala., & Tyler Pearson, Atoka, Okla., 3.4 seconds, $6,376 each.
Team Roping, Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla., and Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M., 4.3 seconds, $5,743
Saddle Bronc Riding, (tie) Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah & Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 87.5 points, $7,324 each.
Breakaway Roping, Taylor Hanchey, Carmine, Texas, 2.3 seconds, $4,286
Tie-Down Roping, Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb., 7.7 seconds, $8,178
Barrel Racing, Leslie Smalygo, Skiatook, Okla., 17.04 $10,148
Bull Riding, Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho, 92.5, $8,432
Monday, July 4, 2022 Results
Fourth Performance ---
Bareback riding: (three rides) 1, Cole Reiner, Buffalo, Wyo., 88.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Southern Star. 2, Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas, 88.3, R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 85.5.
Steer wrestling: 1, Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala., 3.4 seconds. 2, Paul Melvin, Paradise, Texas, 4.7. 3, Ryan Nettle, Goldthwaite, Texas, 5.0. 4, Grady Payne, Stephenville, Texas, 5.3.
Team roping: 1, Clint Summers, Lake city, Fla., and Ross Ashford, Lott, Texas, 5.3 seconds. 2, Curry Kirchner, Ames, Okla., and Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla., 5.4. 3, Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont., and Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev., 9.6. 4, Jay Tittel, Pueblo, Colo., and Cole Cooper, Montrose, Colo., 15.1.
Saddle bronc riding: 1, Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 87.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Cowboy Town. 2, Kole Ashbacher, Arrowood, Alberta, 85. 3, Layton Green, Millarville, Alberta, 83.5. 4, Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D., 81.
Breakaway roping: 1, Josie Conner, Iowa, La., 2.5. seconds. 2, Aspen Miller, Santa Fe, Texas, 2.7. 3, Coralee Spratt, Shoshoni, Wyo., 2.8. 4, Bradi Good, Abilene, Texas, 3.0.
Tie-down roping: (three times) 1, Kyle Lucas, Carstairs, Alberta, 7.9 seconds. 2, Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 9.8. 3, Slade Wood, New Ulm, Texas, 19.4.
Barrel Racing: 1, Hallie Fulton, Miller, S.D., 17.46 seconds. 2, Ilyssa Riley, Hico, Texas, 17.49. Michelle Darling, Medford, Okla., 17.54. 4, Steely Steiner, Weatherford, Texas, 17.69.
Bull Riding: (two rides) 1, Tyler Ray Taylor, Stephenville, Texas, 87.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Gladiator’s Hammer. 2, Brody Yeary, Morgan Mill, Texas, 78.
