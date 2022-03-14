Fans couldn’t have asked for a better match up for a championship basketball game.
The No. 1 team in the state faced off against the No. 2 team.
The No. 1 offense in Wyoming battled the No. 1 defense.
The senior Gatorade Player of the Year went up against an upstart Cody sophomore who had led the conference in scoring.
Something had to give on Saturday night in Casper as the No. 2 ranked Cody Fillies took on the No. 1 ranked Cheyenne East Lady Thunderbirds in the girls 4A state championship game.
Unfortunately for Cody, the top-ranked T-Bird offense did just enough to figure out the top-ranked Filly defense and walk away with the 51-41 win, Cheyenne East’s second consecutive state title, and the second time in row it came at the Fillies’ expense.
It turned out the T-Birds’ second ranked defense is pretty good as well.
The Lady T-Birds allowed the Fillies just one field goal in the first half on their way to a 14-9 lead heading into the break.
“I thought in the championship game everyone put everything out there,” Filly Molly Hays said. “Our defense was really good, but offensively it was hard to score.”
Reece Niemann got the defensive assignment on Gatorade Player of the Year Jordan Jones, and combined with Victory Buck off the bench to silence the 6-foot guard/forward for the majority of the first half.
“Jones has everything you could want in a player,” coach Chris Wagner said. “She has size, speed, handles (the ball well). I thought Reece did a really good job on her.”
The Cody post players battled with multiple 6-footers, including 6-foot-4-inch senior Darcy Jardine.
But it was the third time in three games opposing post players were kept in check for the majority of a game.
“Our goal has always been tough defense,” Izzy Radakovich said. “Ally and my goal was shutting them down inside and letting our guards do their thing. It wasn’t any harder than going against Ally in practice every day. We have some great competition in our own gym.”
The Fillies’ lone field goal of the opening half came on a Hays layup early in the first quarter, but the aggressive Cody offense managed to get East into foul trouble early, getting into the bonus at the beginning of the second quarter and taking advantage at the foul line.
Cody finished 7 of 12 in the first half from the stripe as its defense stymied the high-powered T-Bird offense, allowing just 14 first-half points, the fewest all season for East.
That familiar Filly defense turned up the heat to start the second half, as they wreaked havoc in the backcourt and turned turnovers into scores.
Hays connected on a three and Radakovich posted up and scored for an and-one and suddenly the Fillies were down just 20-17 early in the third.
With her team up 23-19, East’s Boden Liljedahl nailed the first of her three shots from beyond the arc in the third quarter, however, to help stretch the Lady T-Bird lead to 36-24 heading into the fourth.
Cody continued to struggle getting open looks in the final frame, and had trouble finishing against the Lady T-Birds in the paint when they did get to the rim.
“They played really good defense, too,” Hays said. “They were quicker than any team we had seen, but everyone put their hearts into everything.”
A Reece Niemann triple cut the lead to 42-33 with three minutes to go, and Hays cut the lead to eight with under a minute remaining, but East held the Fillies off at the line and forced a few late turnovers of their own to walk away with the win.
“I am super proud of our girls,” Radakovich said. “Sometimes it doesn’t go your way, and that’s all right. That’s why we play the game.”
Hays led the way with 13 points and five rebounds.
Reece Niemann finished with 12 points and four boards while helping hold Jones to just 4 of 13 from the field.
Kennedi Niemann finished with eight points, Victory Buck three, Radakovich three and Boysen two.
Liljehal led East with 17 points. Jones added 16.
