The Cody golf team wasted no time jumping right into the season and has already been to its first two tournaments.
The Broncs finished second at the Park County Shootout and improved to fourth a week later in Worland.
“Our boys have the opportunity to be in the upper tier of the conference,” coach Jacob Kraft said.
Last year the Broncs finished second at the state tournament but, with three of the top four scorers graduated, boast a younger crew this season.
Senior Hunter Hall is the leader of the team, with Logan Hall, Bridger Hult, Val Payn, Ethan Salzman, Talon Couture and Bradley Fick all competing for varsity spots.
“We need our varsity guys closer to 90 or the high 80s to pair with Hunter’s scores to contend,” Kraft said.
During the Cody-Powell tourney to start the season, Hall finished third individually.
“This was not a good week, but it is what it is,” he said. “I didn’t get into too much trouble until the 16th.”
He hopes to work on his decision-making, as he said he was trying to rush through holes. Instead of trying to blast the ball over trees, he plans to take his time around doglegs.
Hall finished fourth in Worland.
“He’s making a breakthrough personally on being mentally tough and knowing when to take risks and when to concede,” Kraft said.
This year there are also two girls on the team who are “both are very green” but have a lot of potential.
Sophomore Adelie Hall competed in both tournaments and has a goal to make state this year and shoot in the low 90s.
“Adelie is only a sophomore, but she is setting a great example for our other female golfers on the team with both her play and her positive approach,” Kraft said.
Bliss Bonner competed in her first tournament last week in Worland.
“Moving into the next tournament (one-day event in Lovell) I am excited to see her continue her progression as a high school golfer,” Kraft said.
Adelie Hall is hoping more girls join the sport.
“I’ve been trying to recruit more girls,” she said. “I really hope that more people start to join.”
The Broncs and Fillies are on the road in Lovell on Thursday and Friday.
