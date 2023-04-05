If you’ve been around Cody High School athletics for awhile, you likely know Mike Thompson.
“Coach Tommy,” as he’s fondly known, was recently recognized for his efforts as he was selected to receive the Distinguished Service Award from the Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Fame board.
“It’s a big award and it’s hard to get, so I think the whole Cody community, especially the athletic community, should be really proud of him being awarded this and the achievement that it represents,” Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Fame Board President Keith Francik said. “He’s extremely supportive of all the sports programs at Cody High School. He’s just an advocate for Cody student athletes.”
The Distinguished Service Award is given to individuals who have provided service above and beyond to the student athletes of Wyoming, Francik said.
“I’m very honored to get the award,” Thompson said. “I enjoy the kids and I enjoy the other coaches. I’ve been able to coach with unbelievable some people.”
Thompson’s coaching career began in 1988. After leaving the Army he joined the staff of Cody football coach John McDougall, who Thompson had also played for, and coached with him for 10 years.
“It’s all about kids,” Thompson said. “It’s great to see the progression they make from when they first come in to when they’re seniors.”
He also served under coach Cris Williams and current head coach Matt McFadden.
“I think Mike Thompson actually bleeds blue and gold,” Williams said. “Coach Tommy has been a blessing to Cody High School for over 30 years. He has a gift for building relationships with his players. He coaches kids hard, demanding the best out of them, but his players know how much they mean to him. The players and coaches truly love Tommy.”
McFadden agreed.
“Coach Tommy has a unique ability to bring out the best in any player,” he said. “He will challenge you, push you and then celebrate with you when you are successful. Nobody is exempt from Coach Tommy’s enthusiasm, especially officials. Tommy is an amazing coach, loyal friend and great ambassador for Cody athletics.”
Thompson also coached baseball for a handful of years. He served a the Legion A head coach in 1995, the assistant AA coach in 1996 and head AA coach from ’97-’99.
“I love being part of a team,” he said. “From peewee baseball, to the Army to now, it’s about working together.”
His basketball coaching career began in 2004 when he led the freshman girls team. Since 2005 he has served various roles in the Cody boys basketball program.
Cody head boys basketball coach Jay McCarten met Thompson when McCarten first moved to Cody in 1999.
“He has a passion for sports and a passion for working with kids,” McCarten said. “Coach Tommy has a larger-than-life personality that you want to have around 100% of the time.”
Thompson was McCarten’s JV basketball coach during his first tenure as head boys coach in 2005. Thompson served as JV coach for six years and has been the freshman coach for the last 11 years.
“He has made me a better coach and a better person because I have had the privilege of working with him,” McCarten said. “Coach Thompson is deserving of receiving the Distinguished Service Award and it is an honor to have him on my coaching staff.”
Thompson will receive his award July 21 in Casper during the Hall of Fame banquet.
