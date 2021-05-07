The No. 4 Cody Fillies softball team battled back from a large deficit against No. 1 Kelly Walsh on Friday but couldn’t fully close the gap, losing 9-7.
After allowing the Trojans an eight run inning in the third, Cody (8-2, 5-2 West) slowly chipped away at the lead while tightening up their defense. In the seventh Cody pulled within two on a Gabi Lee steal home with just one out but that was as close as they would come.
Emily Egger led the Fillies with a 3-for-4 day at the plate with an out-of-the-park two-run homer and three RBIs.
The game was a pitcher’s duel to start but Kelly Walsh (9-1, 8-0 West) broke it open in the third thanks to some well-placed hits, as well as two Cody errors and overall sloppy defensive play.
Cody sharpened up from here on out though only committing one more error over the remainder of the game.
The Fillies added runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings but each time as soon as Cody started finding offensive rhythm the Trojans had an answer.
Cody likely had their best opportunity for a comeback in the sixth when they loaded the bases with no outs, but were only able to send one across home before the Trojans collected their third out.
Ellie Ungrund took the loss on the mound fanning 10 batters and allowing four earned runs in a complete game effort.
Cody will play again at 10 a.m. Saturday against Natrona (5-5, 4-3 West).
