I recently read an article in one of the big-name gun magazines, doesn’t matter which one, which I felt was based on a false premise. That article was about down-loading the .44 magnum to roughly .44 special ballistics for practice, light work in the field and, I suppose, to reduce recoil and muzzle blast, which some folks find objectionable.
My question is fairly straightforward. If you want your .44 magnum to shoot like a .44 special, why not trade it in on a .44 special? They’re out there and not impossible to find. Or why not buy a .44 special in the first place? It’s a good cartridge. But again, only if hand-loaded to a proper pressure and not the limp offerings from most factory rounds.
If this were a gun magazine, this would be where I’d regal readers with long, boring stories of the great .44 special man, Elmer Keith. Make no mistake, he was that, but everyone who reads the trade mags has read 17 different versions of those stories so that further copy on the man is generally a waste of ink, in my humble opinion. Old Elmer has been deified enough, methinks. Good man though.
Besides, this column isn’t about the .44 special. Or the .38 special or the .32 S&W long, or any of the other smaller versions of the real hot rock sluggers. It’s about using reduced loads to practice with and then switching to “real” loads for serious work. In my humble opinion, such a practice is fraught with a host of real problems, especially for the neophyte shooter.
An actual example would be of my down-loading .475 Linebaugh loads for practice until I decided to embrace the beast and shoot the full power loads or sell the revolver. For better or for worse, this piece of handheld artillery can be a real wakeup to folks used to shooting lesser calibers, like the .44 magnum. Fortunately, I came across a lighter load than full bore and that’s all I intend to shoot in the revolver.
The new load is still hot enough to kill a Buick, as it has way more thump (gun writer speak for terminal effect) than any .44 magnum, but I can still handle it and, for serious wet work, it’ll do. And that’s the one load I’m using in that caliber from now on. For practice and for real. I want that oversized lead slug to hit where I want it to, not where it decides to go.
The practice of switching from a lighter load to a stouter load for real time work is supposed to make the shooter a better shot, but, after shooting my handguns and rifles for over a half a century, I don’t think so. At least, not for me. It’s like when I was shooting muzzleloaders, the practice was to use a reduced load for targets and then to graduate to a full power load for serious work, like hunting. The reasoning being that you saved precious black powder by the bushelful with the reduced load which was shot far more often than hunting loads.
Problem with that thought is that it gives you at least two different points of impact at most ranges to work with. Trouble arises when the shooter either forgets which load hits where, or reverts to training and loads, say, a target load for hunting or vice versa. Sometimes no harm, no foul. Still, not a good idea. And yes, it happened often enough to be a pain in the keister to those who knew better.
Back in the day I had, and shot, several different revolvers and calibers. They were all sighted in with full power loads and all were sighted dead on at the same distance. That way, regardless of the firearm or situation, I almost instinctively knew where they all hit at most ranges, within reason, regardless of caliber. Plus, if I were going to hunt with a specific rifle or handgun, that’s what I’d shoot for the entire summer before the big game season started. We’re talking about hundreds of rounds here.
Over the years, the practice worked well for me. I became acquainted well enough with a specific firearm’s sight picture, trigger pull, balance, varying points of impact, windage and trajectory under field conditions, that such mental gymnastics of a cheater sheet Scotch-taped to the buttstock was neither needed nor wanted. All of which meant I was ready to shoot at a split second regardless of conditions or range. Something the military drummed into my hard head back when I was but a wee lad.
All of which is why I came to believe that sub-loads or shooting a dozen firearms indiscriminately might be fun, but was counter-productive if what you wanted to become a very good, instinctive shot. According to my old friend Bob Edgar, himself a master revolver shot, practice does not make perfect, perfect practice makes perfect. Which, I expect, is the reasoning behind the old saw of “Beware of the man who owns only one gun. He probably knows how to use it quite well.” Chances are he learned how to do that using just one load too.
Constant use of the same equipment builds knowledge of both your skill level and your tools’ capabilities. Why settle for sub-loads (given that no actual practical reason, like a shortage of ammo in your chosen caliber exists) when practice with full power loads will give you the familiarity with your firearm you seek?
In any high-pressure event, it’s a known fact that people tend to revert to their training, if any. When that Booner muley buck you’ve been tracking all day suddenly erupts from the pucker brush 50 feet in front of you and is heading for the nearest ridge moving like Emmett Smith busting for the goal line, that’s stress. A good kind, but hard on the nerves. If you happen to bust an angry boar grizzly out of his daybed, or off his fresh kill, that’s stress of another kind.
What you do not need at this point in time is trying to remember where your gun shoots with the new load you just changed to. Besides, I don’t recall when Keith ever shot anything but full-bore loads, regardless of caliber. And that old man could shoot.
