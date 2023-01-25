By
JONNY
CLINTON
The Yellowstone Quake put up a fight, literally and figuratively, against visiting Helena over the weekend, but dropped both games to a Bighorns team that wrapped up a spot in the playoffs.
The Quake fell 4-2 to Helena on Friday and 3-1 on Saturday to drop to 11-20-4-2 on the season, dropping their last five straight.
Nick Cofer got the Quake on the board early in the third period to help pull the home team to within 2-1 and plenty of time to tie things up on Friday night. He was assisted by Brayson Bennett and Wyatt O’Donoghue.
Helena’s Ty Moore got one past Quake goalie John Hughes at the 12:26 mark to make it 3-1 before Blake Mitchell found the back of the net to help pull the Quake to within a goal with less than 2 minutes to go in the game.
The Quake pulled Hughes and they had a two-man advantage in the final moments, but Helena scored a short-handed, empty-net goal to get away with the 4-2 win.
Helena led 3-0 midway through the third period in a penalty-filled matchup on Saturday night.
The Quake racked up 141 penalty infraction minutes and both teams were assessed ejections.
Ben Carlson had the lone goal for the Quake at the 12:05 mark of the third on assists by O’Donoghue and Owen Peters.
John Hughes was in the net again for the Quake and for the second night in a row had to face a flurry of shots from Helena.
The Bighorns outshot the Quake 97-38 in the two games combined.
The Quake will look to regroup on the road this weekend in Bozeman in a pair of matchups.
They return home for a rematch with the Icedogs on Feb. 3-4 at Riley Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.