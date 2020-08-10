State baseball and American Legion officials met Monday to review a controversial bat Cody and other teams had used during the recent season.
Since the tournament ended on Aug. 5, additional information has been received and gathered by the Wyoming Department of American Legion Baseball, and the State Baseball Board met with state American Legion officials.
Monday the State Baseball Board, State American Legion Commander and State American Legion Adjutant reviewed issues revolving around the decertified bat and the “integrity of Wyoming baseball.”
Once all information has been thoroughly gathered and reviewed, sanctions or penalties will be imposed if deemed appropriate, the Wyoming Department of American Legion baseball board said in a release.
During the 2020 Wyoming Department of American Legion baseball season, Wyoming's baseball program was administered solely by the Wyoming State Baseball Board, with support of Wyoming American Legion administrators and Wyoming Legion Posts.
National American Legion baseball operations shut down their role in the baseball program, including shutting down their website, in March. Because of this, information flow stopped to Wyoming Baseball Board administration, which would have likely included bat decertification information. This lack of information caused State Board members to be unaware of the issues surrounding the Louisville Meta (33-inch, 30-ounce bat decertification by the NCAA and NFHS).
State officials became aware of the 33-30 Louisville Meta bat from a coach not involved in the Cody-Douglas game during the State A Tournament in Powell, and State Chairman Cody Beers subsequently removed the bat from the Cody Cubs team, and from further competition in the A state tournament. Removal of the bat did not fall under the American Legion rule on page 7 of the 2020 rule book, because the bat had not been modified and the bat did contain the BBCOR certification stamp. At that moment, and through completion of the state tournament on Aug. 5, state board members had not met to discuss whether penalties should be imposed on the coach, team or players.
