The Cody Broncs soccer team fell 3-0 on the road at Powell on Friday as both teams battled through a punishing wind and cold weather.
With the wind at their backs in the first half, the Panthers took advantage to score the only three goals of the game against the Broncs, who were missing some key players in their lineup.
In the second half, things went better for Cody with the wind behind them, but they couldn't capitalize on a handful of scoring opportunities.
Even Owen had a solid game in the net for the Broncs with a pair of diving saves within a span of two minutes in the first half that included one penalty kick.
