Even after losing some top players from last year, the Park County 19U girls hockey team made it to the state title game for the ninth straight year.
Park County has tallied six state titles and finished runner-up three times, including at the tournament in Jackson on Feb. 19-21, when the Ice Cats took second to the host team.
“I was so proud of our team for even making it to the state title,” player Hudson Selk said. “We didn’t think we would, considering the start of the season, but our coach Angie (Johnson) brings us together as a team. She builds us up and pushes us to be better players. We would be nowhere without her.”
In the tournament, Kamden Harris led all teams with eight points. She also was first in goals with five and second in assists with three. Kennedi Johnson was fifth in goals with three and assists with two.
“Starting from the bottom and working our way up was an awesome accomplishment,” Harris said. “Everyone thought we’d be in B state this year, but we proved them wrong. We went beyond even our expectations and found ourselves back where we were last year, even with a small, young team.”
The squad was made up of Kennedi Johnson, Harris, Evie McGonagle, Storie McGonagle, Selk, Aspen Alexander, Grace Caserta, Mackenzie Brown, Roxi Blevins, Cheyanne Lasseter, Ivy Eldredge and Josey Corso. It was coached by Angie Johnson and Brian McGonagle.
“Our team is close because we are small and we work hard at practice, but we also make time for a little bit of fun too,” Evie McGonagle said.
Coach Johnson said it’s a family atmosphere.
“They love hockey and the team,” she said. “They’re dedicated and determined to go to the next level.”
Park County went 12-5-3 during the regular season. Johnson finished the regular season with 30 goals and 14 assists. Harris had 24 goals and 12 assists, and Evie McGonagle 14 goals and 10 assists.
“At the beginning of the year, losing some of our better players gave us the mindset that we were no longer a good team, but as we gained our own confidence and took on the leadership role we became more confident and grew as a team,” Johnson said.
Johnson, Evie McGonagle and Selk were named All-State.
Jackson 5, Park
County 3
The Ice Cats kept it close against the defending state champs in the title game, losing 5-3.
The Jackson team consists of high school girls ages 15-18, while the Cody team ranges in age from 9-18.
“Finishing in second place was an accomplishment because no one really thought that we could do it, and the fact that a team with only a few high schoolers could compete with a true high school team was pretty impressive,” Johnson said.
The Lady Moose scored two goals in the first period, but Johnson had one on an assist by Harris at 15:23.
Park County took a brief lead in the second period. Johnson scored on a power play at 3:07. Harris and Storie McGonagle had the assists. Harris then scored a power play goal at 6:18 with an assist by Johnson.
Jackson regained the lead with two goals late in the period and added its final goal in the third.
Alexander had 16 saves in goal.
“They competed against a true high school team,” coach Johnson said. “We’re definitely a tournament team. They know what they need to do to make it into the championship and they played their hearts out.”
Park County 5, Miles City 0
The Ice Cats dominated the Generals in their second game of the tournament, winning 5-0.
“Our coaches told us that if we won by five we would be in the state championship game,” Evie McGonagle said. “We were ahead 4-0 and halfway through the third our coaches told us we only had to win by three. We were totally stoked and went ahead and scored another.”
Harris had a hat trick in the game, scoring two unassisted goals in the first period at 1:22 and 4:31, and the final goal in the third on a power play at 15:26. Johnson and Selk had the assist.
“We were very determined,” Selk said. “Our team was very hyped up before the game and we were ready to dominate. We weren’t going to let a Montana team go to the state title in Wyoming.”
Johnson scored a short-handed, unassisted goal at 8:54 in the second period. The other goal was scored unassisted at 9:58 in the third by Evie McGonagle.
“We received a lot of support from other teams and families, which motivated us even more,” Harris said. “This game had a lot riding on it because we needed a certain amount of points to beat out other teams for the spot in the championship game. It was a tough, fun game and I am beyond proud of my team.”
Alexander had 16 saves.
Gillette 4, Park
County 2
In their tournament opener, the Ice Cats had demolished the Grizzlies 12-0 in the final game of the regular season, so Gillette came out looking for revenge.
“We battled back and forth throughout the whole game, but they caught us on our toes in the last period,” Harris said.
Gillette scored first, two minutes in, but Park County tied it up when Harris scored off an assist by Evie McGonagle at 12:10.
The second Ice Cats goal came at 9:33 in the second when Mackenzie Brown scored on an assist from Harris.
The Grizzlies scored two more goals in the second period, with their final goal coming in the third.
Alexander had 19 saves.
“This was Aspen Alexander’s first year as the full-time goalie for the girls team and she did amazing,” coach Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.