With one of its key members absent for at least the next two weeks, the Cody volleyball team had to retool its lineup for Thursday's game against Red Lodge.
Setter and right side hitter Grace Shaffer became unable to practice Wednesday, leaving the Fillies one practice to figure out what to do in her absence.
Just a few hours before the game began the Fillies found out their new roles. Molly Hays, who had been sharing setting duties with Shaffer easily stepped into the solo role. However, libero Kennedi Niemann had a bigger adjustment, as she got moved to an outside hitter role, and Gillian Growney, who has seen minimal varsity time in the back row this season, filled in at libero.
The changes didn't hurt the Fillies though, as they defeated the Lady Rams 25-10, 25-20, 25-13.
Cody started set one with a 10-0 run and it was a Filly hitting error that gave Red Lodge its first point. The Fillies continued to pull away, with hitters Autumn Wilson, Brittain Bower, Lake Harrison, and Kennedi and Reece Niemann scoring kills during the set.
The Fillies scored the first five points of the second set, but the Lady Rams did a better job hanging close this time. In the middle of the game Red Lodge had a 5-0 run to make it 19-16 Cody. A kill by Wilson ended the run, but the teams traded points and Red Lodge remained within three at 23-20 before back-to-back kills by Kennedi Niemann gave Cody the 25-20 win.
The third set was similar to the first, with Cody taking a big lead early, mixing up its offense for multiple kills by Wilson and Kennedy Niemann. Cody led 15-3 and continued to outpace the Lady Rams. An ace by Hays made it 21-7, but then Red Lodge went on a 6-0 run, finally ended on a block by Harrison. The Lady Rams hit out of bounds to set up game point and a kill by Wilson ended the match.
