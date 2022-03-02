The Northwest College women’s basketball team has had a breakthrough season under its new coach Lauren Davis.
On Saturday, the team won its first game in the Region IX basketball tournament, beating Central Wyoming 70-49. With a record of 14-13, the Trappers are having their best season in four years. The Trappers got off to a slow start to their season, losing five of their first six games. But since Dec. 10 the team has been much improved, going 10-5 since that juncture.
“If we want to be, we can be contenders against anyone in this league,” Davis said.
Darla Hernandez, a freshman from Worland, has been a force for the team, averaging a team-high 12.8 points and 6.7 rebounds a game.
Nayeli Acosta has also been strong at point guard as well. In the Trappers’ 72-44 win over Central Wyoming on Feb. 21, Acosta logged 20 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals on 7-of-13 shooting.
“I’ve been waiting for her to do that,” Davis said. “She’s the best shooter on this team. I keep telling her to just shoot it and she is finally getting the confidence to do that.”
The game was close until late in the third quarter when the Trappers broke it open with a 12-2 run that put them up 52-34 by the start of the fourth. Acosta had seven points and a steal during the stretch.
NWC fell 88-52 to Laramie Community College on Feb. 22
At 2:30 p.m. Thursday the Trappers will play No. 1 seed and No. 4 nationally ranked Western Nebraska (26-1) in the Region IX quarterfinals in Casper.
