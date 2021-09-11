The Cody Broncs improved to 2-0 on the season after a convincing 35-21 win over Worland Friday night in Worland.
The Broncs held the Warriors to just 9 yards in the first half. Cody stretched the lead to 35-14 in the third quarter on a Worland fumble on their own 10 yard line.Senior Drew Trotter finished with four rushing touchdowns on the night.
The Broncs will host their first home game of the season this Friday night at 6 p.m. versus Buffalo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.