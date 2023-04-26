When Cody senior grappler Dylan Campbell visited the Dickinson State University campus in January, the wrestling coaches who were recruiting him couldn’t have been more honest.
“They said it was going to suck,” Campbell said. “They said you are going to be here to wrestle, you are going to be beat up and you are going to be sore for a long time.”
That might be enough to scare away a lot of prospects, but that honesty and energy Campbell felt on the DSU campus helped a lot in his decision to sign on with the Blue Hawks program this spring as he continues his outstanding career on the mats.
It’s been a four-year process for the state silver medalist that started with a goal as a freshman and came to fruition as a senior.
“As a freshman, my only goal was to qualify for state,” Campbell said. “My sophomore year I wanted to place. My junior year I wanted to be top three and my senior year I wanted to win it all.”
He nearly did just that this year. All the way through to the 170 pound bracket Campbell didn’t have a single point scored against him and finished every match by fall in the first period. In the championship match he lost by fall in the third period.
“I felt really good, but I had found out that somewhere during the season I destroyed my meniscus,” Campbell said. “My knee started hurting and I went to the doctor in January. I just tried to find any method I could to try and keep feeling good.”
His few losses to Wyoming wrestlers throughout the season were to eventual 2023 state champions.
Dickinson State coaches had already reached out to CHS head coach Trev Wood about getting him to North Dakota.
“I’m very excited for Dylan,” Wood said. “He has improved so much since he was a freshman, and he evolved into a guy that is very dangerous to wrestle. He can out-maneuver people at the most unexpected moments, which is frustrating for his opponents. I’m anxious to see how he continues to improve his skills and keep evolving.”
Campbell won’t be the only former Bronc to suit up for the Blue Hawks next season.
Teammate Grayson Beaudrie will be a welcome, familiar face roaming around on the DSU campus.
“Just knowing Grayson is going there as well is great,” Campbell said. “It’s going to be nice having someone there who can help me get adjusted.”
Dickinson State is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletes and primarily competes in the North Star Athletic Association.
The wrestling team competes in the Heart of America Athletic Conference.
“Their coaching style is very much me,” Campbell said. “It was joking around and having some fun, and then serious when it came down to wrestling. They weren’t trying to sell me on anything, they were just completely honest.”
He plans to study either nursing or education, two areas he has a passion for and programs that DSU offers.
This spring he is one of top players on the Cody Warriors lacrosse team as he looks to help lead them to a state championship.
He will head to Dickinson this June for orientation.
“It is such a cool campus and has the feel of a big campus but with that small campus energy,” Campbell said. “Everyone I have talked to said it was a great place. I haven’t heard a negative thing about it.”
While a second-place finish his senior year wasn’t quite how he wanted to finish things, just making it to the biggest stage in Wyoming high school wrestling will stick with him forever.
“I always fanaticized about being one of those guys in the finals,” Campbell said. “Just to do that walk and have the entire packed stadium watching you was special. And to know that I really worked hard and earned it means a lot.”
