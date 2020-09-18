Playing some of its toughest defense of the season, the Cody volleyball team nearly upset No. 5 Star Valley, losing 3-2 Friday in a close match.
After winning the first and fourth sets to tie the match at 2-all, Cody came out strong in the final set. Tied at 2, a carry, two out hits by Star Valley and ace by Reece Niemann made it 6-2. Three kills by Autumn Wilson and another by Molly Hays continued to keep Cody ahead 9-6. Star Valley came back to tie the game at 10 and 11 but a kill by Kennedi Niemann and ace by Reece Niemann made it 13-11. Cody needed just two more points, but two blocks by the Lady Braves and a hitting error gave the Lady Braves a 14-13 lead. Cody tied the game at 14, but Star Valley scored the final two points for a 16-14 win to clinch the match.
In the first set, the Fillies fell behind 7-1. Cody took advantage of some Lady Braves miscues for its next four points before Reece Niemann had the team's first kill to make it 10-6 Star Valley.
The Fillies trailed by as many as six but gradually got back in the game with a kill by Wilson, tying it at 14. After three more ties Cody scored five straight points. The run included two aces by Kennedi Niemann and block by Reece Niemann. A net serve and carry by Star Valley set up game point for the Fillies, who won 25-19 on a kill by Reece Niemann.
Cody fell behind early in game two, trailing by as much as six points. Down 19-13, A kill and then three straight aces by Wilson made it 19-17 Star Valley. The Fillies wouldn't get any closer and lost 25-20.
The Fillies took a 4-1 lead in the third set and kept a small advantage early on before Star Valley tied it at 9. The teams would tie five more times, before Star Valley took advantage of three Filly errors to lead 21-18. Trailing a short time later 24-20, a missed serve, carry by the Lady Braves and Brittan Bower aces made it 24-23 before a Star Valley kill ended the game at 25-23.
Cody started strong in game four, taking a 3-1 lead after an ace by Reece Niemann. The Fillies held a slight advantage until an 8-3 run which included three kills by Bower, made it 22-15. Star Valley started the close the gap but a block by Reece Niemann set up game point at 24-19 and a kill by Wilson gave Cody a 25-21 win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.