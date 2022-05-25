The Cody Warriors lacrosse team dominated its semi-final game 24-1 against Sheridan on Saturday in Helena at the Montana High School Lacrosse state championship tournament.
The Warriors then fell to Bozeman 10-7 in the championship game in a tight contest on Sunday.
The Warriors took a 5-4 lead into halftime, but Bozeman rebounded to outscore Cody 6-2 in the second half to win the Division II title.
Bozeman also won the Division I state title this year after a 17-4 victory over West Billings.
See a future edition for a full recap.
