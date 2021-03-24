The Bronc JV basketball squad had an up and down year and finished with a 7-17 record.
“We had our bright spots,” coach Joe Beaudrie said. “We had won three in a row at one time. We could get up one night and score in the 60s and then turn around and score in the mid-20s.”
The signature moment of the season came near its end. Traveling to the southwestern corner of the state, Cody suffered a 72-26 loss to Star Valley. Now on a four-game skid, the Broncs needed something to pull them out of their funk.
“We went over the next day to Jackson and we talked about personal accountability and just being there for each other,” Beaudrie said.
The Broncs held on in a close game to take down Jackson 49-46, the start of a three-game win streak.
It was hard for Beaudrie to pin down a true leader for the team, as many of the top scorers were also seeing minutes at the varsity level. Sophomores Kamden Niemann and Robby Porter shone when they got an opportunity, but those opportunities were limited because of the need for their talents in varsity games.
“Robby would play two quarters for me, Kam two or three,” Beaudrie said. “They could fill it up for us, but I only get them for a certain amount of time.”
Juniors Mitchell Schwab and C.J. Dominick played key roles on the team as well, with Schwab being the top assist man and Dominick being the chief thief.
Beaudrie expects his fairly young team – there were only four juniors on the squad – to be more experienced next year as a large crop of sophomore players ages up and puts in work in the offseason.
“We’re really excited for next year,” he said. “We hope to see everyone working in the offseason, coming to our open gyms and shootarounds.”
The Bronc JV team was made up of Blake Beardall, Remy Broussard, C.J. Dominick, Keegan Hensley, Kamden Niemann, Robby Porter, Wilkins Radakovich, Ben Reinker, Mitchell Schwab, Trey Thomasson and Caleb Wallace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.