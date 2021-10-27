With a full team back on the bench over the weekend, the Yellowstone Quake snagged a pair of important division wins over visiting Sheridan.
The Quake beat the Hawks 6-3 Friday night. Saturday night Yellowstone notched a 4-2 victory.
“This weekend was the first time we’ve had our full team back on the bench since the first week of the season,” coach CJ Sweigart said. “That being said, we still weren’t 100 percent healthy.”
The Quake (3-8-2) put three goals on the board in the first period against Sheridan (1-13-0) on Friday night.
Brandon Kididis scored on an unassisted goal. Keegan Ferguson added a goal on assists by Jack Harris and Gustov Ostman.
Mason Merager made it three goals in a row at the 15:24 mark on assists by Gabe Coppo and Kididis.
Sheridan added a couple of goals before Joey Epplin put one in the net to make it 4-2 heading into the third period.
“Throughout the weekend we improved in the defensive zone,” Sweigart said. “We had some moments that we can use for us as teaching clips.”
Ostman and Kididis assisted Coppo on a goal early in the third to make it 5-2 Quake.
Logan Brown scored the final Quake goal.
Brandon Lakusta had 32 saves on 35 shots in the goal.
Yellowstone didn’t allow a goal until halfway through the second period Saturday night.
Epplin had a goal in the first and Ferguson another in the second to put the Quake up 2-0 before allowing a pair of Hawks goals.
Ferguson and Harris had the assists on Epplin’s goal. Harris and Coppo assisted Ferguson.
“We have guys that are learning a brand new system,” Sweigart said. “There will be growing pains that come with that. We’re just trying to get guys not to cheat the game and get on the right side of pucks.”
Coppo added a pair of goals in the third period for the 4-2 win. Ferguson and Harris added the assists.
Cole Eastman had a solid night in the net, saving 46 of 48 shots.
The Quake will host the Hawks again at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Riley Arena.
Yellowstone has a pair of new players coming in soon to help reinforce the bench and allow the Quake to continue to get healthy.
“We’re heading into the direction we need to,” Sweigart said. “With a healthy team on the ice, we can win hockey games.”
