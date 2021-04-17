The Cody girls soccer team hasn't quite figured out how to put together a full 80 minutes of solid play, but it did enough to get another victory Saturday against Mountain View.
The Fillies defeated the Lady Buffs 4-1, with all their goals coming in the second half.
Cody took control from the start, and two minutes in Autumn Wilson nearly scored with a header on a corner kick but the ball went to the goalie.
The Fillies continue to fire shots at the goal, but they were either blocked by the keeper or went wide of the net.
Mountain View didn't have many chances at its goal, but it made one of its few count late in the half. With the ball near the front of the net, the Fillies were unable to fully clear it and a high floater from the right side went over goalie Isabelle Radakovich's head into the left corner of the net in the 33rd minute.
Cody picked up the intensity and had five shots in the final five minutes, including one by Wilson that looked to be going in but stuck on the outside corner post. The Fillies went into the half trailing 1-0.
It didn't take long for Cody to get going in the second half. Just two minutes in, Emma Nieters brought the ball up the rise side and crossed it to a wide open Torrie Schutzman in front of the goal to tie the game.
Six minutes later the Fillies took the lead. Mountain View was called for a handball in the box and Schutzman took the penalty kick. The goalie got a hand on it but then lost sight of the ball and Schutzman crashed the net to finished the play and give Cody a 2-1 lead.
Now with the lead, the Fillies began playing with more confidence and composure and continued to create scoring opportunities.
Molly Hays passed ahead to Jessa Lynn in the 56th minute. Lynn moved around one defender for the easy shot at goal.
The Fillies' final goal came in the 62nd minute. When Lynn's perfectly place through ball for Wilson found the net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.