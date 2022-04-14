While all other sports were either postponed or canceled. The Cody soccer teams took the field to face Worland on Thursday.
Battling 20 degree temps, a chilly breeze and snowfall, the Fillies managed to defeat Worland 3-0 to remain undefeated in conference and overall.
The Lady Warriors appeared to score first midway through the first, after a free kick wasn't secured and the rebound shot went over Izzy Radakovich's head, but the goal was waived off on an offsides penalty.
The Fillies had some good chances early, but wouldn't score until the 25th minute. Autumn Wilson had a shot blocked, but Jessa Lynn was there in the middle to finish with a shot that went over the goalie.
Ally Boysen took an outside shot from the 20 in the 38th minute that dribbled through the goalie's legs into the net to give the Fillies a 2-0 lead at the half.
Minutes into the third Wilson scored on a shot from the left side that curved around into the net in the 43rd.
Cody had other chances but wouldn't score again. Worland had two corner kicks in the final minute with two shots that bounced off the top post, but the Fillies finally cleared it away and the buzzer sounded.
