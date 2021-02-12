It’s not often the final score of a basketball game is a surprise. Yet when Broncs fans looked at the scoreboard on Friday night after the final buzzer and saw that Evanston had beaten the home team, 55-48, it just didn’t seem like the board was right.
Cody opened the game in complete control of the pace on offense for the first time this season. Operating confidently in the half court, the Broncs ran plays and worked the ball around against the Red Devils (6-7, 2-1 4A Southwest), getting to wherever they wanted on the court.
On defense, they trapped any Red Devils player they wanted and shut down the two Evanston bigs, not allowing even an offensive rebound until there was 3:30 left in the first half despite giving up more than a few inches down low. The only thing the Broncs (3-11, 1-2 4A Northwest) couldn’t seem to do was get the ball to drop through the basket. Cody struggled to convert its mid-range shots, while Evanston, when it could get a shot off, had no trouble hitting big threes when they needed them most.
With time running down in the first half, a frenetic possession that saw two turnovers ended with Cody senior Nic Talich getting a steal and finding fellow senior Tristan Dollard in the corner for three with 19 seconds left on the clock to go up 20-19 on the Red Devils.
The lead lasted exactly 19 seconds as Evanston raced back down the court and with a hand in his face, senior Burke Thomas buried a three as the buzzer sounded.
Cody came out of the halftime break ready to do battle and it looked like they had the game in hand, up seven with two minutes left to play in the third, but the Red Devils, led by Thomas, came storming back, with Thomas hitting a dagger three as time expired in the third frame, shifting the momentum back to the Red Devils as Cody clung to a one-point lead.
Evanston rode that momentum all through the fourth quarter, outscoring Cody 17-9 in the final frame to take the win. Thomas finished with 25 points, including five made threes. Not to be outdone, the Broncs sophomore star Luke Talich did everything he could to will his team to victory, tallying 23 points, five boards, and a pair of blocks.
Cody will be in action again tomorrow night in the second game of a two-game home stand when Green River (6-7, 1-2 4A Southwest) comes to Sweitzer Gymnasium. Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m.
