For the Broncs JV soccer squad, it was a season focused on growth, and coach Ryan Nelson was happy with what he saw from his team.
“I think the best part for me was the last couple of games there,” Nelson said. “Seeing the growth from the start of the season to the end of it, seeing the ball movement, seeing them wanting to win for each other.”
Nelson said his team was inexperienced with the “other” football, and that led to some challenges throughout the year, but also said the boys had come together by the end of the season for the final match against Worland.
“We were down 2-1, then came back 2-2,” Nelson said of the game that ultimately ended in a loss in the closing minutes. “I think it was kind of a gritty performance with those guys, especially knowing how we started the season.”
The Broncs JV squad went 6-4 on the year and was made up of Keaton Stone, Wilkins Radakovich, Garrett Hamann, Carson Davis, Dalton Davis, Kam Niemann, Curtis Miller, Ethan Lee, Logan McLeod, Zach Magargal, Karson Brennan, Conner Moss, Jedidiah Becker, Aiden Hartwig and Val Payne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.