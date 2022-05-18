Wyoming water percentages have increased dramatically the past month. In the northwest corner of our beloved Cowboy State, the Wind River, Bighorn, Wood, Greybull, Shoshone and Clark Fork drainages have risen to above 100% of normal based on the Snow Water Equivalent Per Cent of Median (1991-2020 average) as of May 15.
The Bighorn Mountains are also sitting in great shape for the middle of May. Moisture content the snowpack on the east side of the Big Horn Basin is showing 109% of normal. In Park County, the northern Absaroka and Beartooth mountain ranges are at 107% while the lower elevation Big Horn Basin is showing 111% of normal moisture. This should make the farmers and wildlife happy. The evidence of abundant moisture can be seen in the explosion of grasses, leafing trees, shrubbery and wildflowers. Thank you, God, for the rains, snow and the cool spring weather given to us. Now, our wild and native trout have a brighter summer ahead than what was predicted in March.
Temperatures have climbed to more normal May temps as of Sunday. The 70 degree warmth will continue through the week, then plunge again into the 50s for a few days at the tail end of the week. This moderation in temperatures should produce fluctuating flows in the rivers and streams the next week. Anglers can expect the rivers and streams to carry some lower elevation snowmelt and be off-color if not muddy in the Greybull, Shoshone and Clarks Fork valleys. If we are fortunate enough to keep temps in the mild range through May, it is safe to say the 2022 runoff season will go at least six weeks before dropping into fishable condition for the summer months by the end of June or early July. While we are not out of the drought completely in the Rocky Mountains, at least moisture levels in the snowpack are in much better shape than last year when runoff was in full swing in early May and over by the first of June.
Fishermen of all types and persuasion have been out in force on Buffalo Bill, Yellowtail (aka Bighorn Lake), Deaver and Boysen reservoirs and enjoying the spring fishing. Lots of lake trout and walleye are being caught on Buffalo Bill by boaters trolling or jigging lures over these two great eating fish. Boysen is picking up for walleye, trout and panfish in the many coves that make up that reservoir’s shoreline, while Yellowtail has been providing a mixed bag of trout, smallmouth bass, walleye and panfish closer to the Wyoming and Montana state line.
Boaters must remember to have purchased their Aquatic Invasive Species license for 2022 and to have boats over 10 feet inspected for aquatic invasive hitchhikers if the boats are coming in from out of state. AIS stickers are required on canoes, john boats, inflatable rafts, skiffs and river dories (drift boats) as well, not just boats with a motor attached. Wyoming Game and Fish has been aggressive in its approach to stopping the movement of Zebra and Quagal mussels from entering Wyoming’s reservoirs and lakes. It would be well if all boaters are aware of this requirement by supporting and joining the fight in keeping all invasives, including non-native fish, out of Wyoming waters.
It is also advisable to give your boat a good inspection, by checking motors, batteries, cables, all electronics including ship-to-shore radios where cell service is unavailable. Last but not least, don’t forget to use your boat’s drain plugs before launching. Also, do not overlook inspecting life jackets, inflatable fishing vests and other flotation devices in the process of preparing for a season of skiing or angling this year. Make sure you have life jackets or throw cushions readily available for use should your boat or watercraft begin taking on water or, worse, you have to abandon ship. Okay, now you can all go enjoy the great weather we have ahead of us this week.
