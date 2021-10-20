The Meeteetse football team finished the regular season in style with a 50-22 win at home over Farson-Eden on Saturday.
The win secured the No. 3 seed for the Longhorns (4-3, 3-2) in the 6-man West conference playoffs.
Dace Bennett rushed for 131 yards and threw for 158 more, 94 of those to fellow senior Kalvin Erickson who also scored a touchdown.
Mickel Ogden added a career-long 40-yard field goal in the win.
“I thought things went pretty well,” Ogden said. “It was a good way to end the regular season heading into the playoffs. And it was good not only to win, but to win the way we did.”
That way included plenty of support from players who stepped up to take the load off Bennett and Erickson.
Sophomore Joe Pina racked up 46 yards of total offense and harassed Farson’s quarterback into tough decisions all afternoon.
Senior Jonathan Blessing finished with a career high in catches with five for 40 yards and was key on defense in holding the Pronghorns (3-3, 1-3) offense into long third and fourth down situations.
“We had some guys across the board step up and have some season high in some things,” coach Zeb Hagen said. “We are doing a lot of the little things right, have a lot of confidence and are just going out and playing well.”
Erickson got the ’Horns on the board in the first quarter on a pass from Bennett to put Meeteetse up 8-0. Blessing ended the Pronghorns first drive on an interception at their own 33-yard line.
Pina would cap off the ’Horns next drive on a short touchdown run to make it 14-0 Meeteetse midway through the first.
Ogden ended the next Meeteetse drive near the beginning of the second quarter on a short field goal to make it 18-0 Horns.
Farson threatened later in the quarter at the 16 yard line of Meeteetse, but a sack by Sam Hollinger and Pina forced another turnover on downs. That set up a dynamic run by Bennett for another ’Horns touchdown to make it 24-0 heading into halftime.
“Offensively we were able to get everyone involved and it helped keep them guessing,” Erickson said. “We worked on our pass defense and improved on the things we needed to work on.”
Ogden started the third quarter with an interception return for a touchdown to make it 32-0 as the ’Horns continued to roll.
“Joe Pina was big on that, forcing the quarterback into a bad throw which he did all game long,” Hagen said. “His efforts got other people interceptions and tackles.”
Farson got on the board on a touchdown pass in the third. Ogden then answered with his 40-yard field goal to make it 36-8 with 3:37 to go in the quarter. That beat his career long from last season by six yards.
“He is a great kicker,” Hagen said. “There are times in 6-man when you forget you have a field goal unit. He’s a great weapon, but you have to have the whole unit doing their jobs. Jonathan Blessing does a good job snapping and Dace does a good job holding.”
Bennett added another touchdown run in the third en route to the final score.
The ’Horns ended the day with five interceptions, led by Erickson with two. He added 14 tackles on the day.
Blessing finished with 13 tackles and an interception. Ogden finished with nine tackles and the pick six.
Meeteetse, off this weekend, will wait and see what shakes out this weekend to see whom it will face in the opening round of the playoffs in two weeks.
“Looking back at those two losses to the top-ranked teams in the state, they were by a combined 10 points,” Ogden said. “Coach has been telling us not to hang our heads. Those were tight games. We will look back and see what we need to shore up, but things are going pretty well and we’ve got some confidence heading into the playoffs.”
