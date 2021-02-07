The Yellowstone Quake were swept by the league-worst Butte Cobras over the weekend on the road.
On Saturday the Cobras beat the Quake 3-2.
After falling behind in the second period, Tyler Cramer scored to bring the Quake within one with 13:22 still remaining.
Despite peppering Butte goalie Tommy Near with 24 shots in that period, Cramer's goal would be the last of the game.
Cade Rosansky also scored for the Quake and Max Jacoshenk chipped in two assists.
Connor Carroll made 53 saves in net for the Quake (9-20-1).
On Friday, Butte beat the Quake 6-1.
Butte (6-21-2) scored two goals in the first but after that the Quake defense held them scoreless until 17:24 in the third.
Aiden Croce scored the only Quake goal at 10:45 in the third.
Yellowstone will stay on the road next weekend against Helena (12-15-1). Their next home series will take place Feb. 19-20.
