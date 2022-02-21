The Cody wrestling team showcased plenty of the dynamic young talent it has displayed all season long with a third-place finish out of nine teams during the weekend at the 3A West Regional Tournament in Lander.
Trey Smith walked away the champion at 113 pounds, while Jackson Wood took the top spot at 152 pounds.
Star Valley won the 3A West, followed by Green River and Cody.
Grayson Beaudrie (182) and Jace Grant (195) made the championship matches in their weight classes to finish second.
It was another big step in freshman Smith’s high school career.
“We’re happy with the finish, but we definitely want to see more champions up there for us,” Smith said. “We don’t want to win third place by two points. We want to win by 20.”
Smith ended each of his three matches quickly, taking the title against Bridger Smith of Star Valley by fall in just over a minute.
Wood finished with four consecutive wins by fall to take the title after finishing second last season and working his way back from an injury.
“In my championship match he got the first takedown on me and rode me out, and I got the takedown in the second period and finished him off,” Wood said. “Third place is really pretty good with this young group of guys.”
Lane Torczon had one win by fall to finish fifth for the Broncs at 106 pounds.
Taylor Baggs’ lone loss was to teammate Smith at 113 on his way to third place.
“It’s tough wrestling one of your teammates and putting them in the consolation,” Smith said. “You go up against them every day in practice and they kind of know all your moves, but you have to do what you need to do.”
Ty Peterson won by major decision in his final match to finish third overall at 120 pounds.
Micah Grant started off strong at 138 before falling in the quarterfinals and battling his way into the third-place match where he ended up fourth.
Tyler Kinney added three points with a win by fall at 145.
Collin Lindemann (160) had a pair of wins by fall before dropping his final match to land fourth.
Ben Siebert had a win by fall at 160 in the consolation bracket.
Dylan Campbell (170) started out with a win by fall on his way to seventh. One of his losses was Will Thomasson, who went on to add another fourth-place finish at 170 for Cody.
“The kids just basically took care of business,” coach Trev Wood said. “They just wrestled smart and stayed in good position throughout the weekend.”
Beaudrie had three quick wins by fall before dropping the championship match to undefeated Zachary Patterson of Star Valley.
“He is a smart wrestler and a big, strong kid,” Beaudrie said. “I took him down quickly and I was riding him for a good portion of the match and then just got into a bad position and he got me.”
After a win by fall in his opening match, Grant took care of Jimmy Dees of Powell with a close 9-8 decision before dropping the title match to land second at 195.
At 285, Lucas Loran took a win by fall in the consolation round to finish sixth overall.
The Broncs will look to fine-tune some things as they head to Casper for the state tournament this weekend.
“Hopefully we have a good chance to finish strong and maybe get a third or fourth place,” Smith said. “We’ll just keep working this week and see what happens.”
