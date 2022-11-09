Goat Pilates

A goat named Jack gets a hold of Tara Beard’s sock Saturday during a goat Pilates fundraiser at Mike and Erin Galloway’s ranch south of Gillette. The event, which saw goats creating a welcomed distraction while about 25 participants worked through a 30-minute Pilates routine, raised $250 for the local non-profit Edible Prairie.

 Ed Glazar

