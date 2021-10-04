The Cody girls swim team hit the road last week for meets in Lander and Pinedale.
Cody beat Worland on Friday 111-71 at the Lander Triangular, and then barely fell to the host team 99-96 in a pair of duals.
The Fillies then landed fourth out of eight teams on Saturday.
Elle Ortner qualified for state in the 50 free on Saturday in Lander. She finished first in 27.43 seconds to secure a spot at state.
“It’s always very exciting when you qualify for state,” Ortner said. “I feel really good about how the season is going.”
Tara Joyce won the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle easily.
The 200-yard freestyle team of Joyce, Ortner, Kelly Joyce and Kelsey Pomajzl took the top spot in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:49.67.
Tara Joyce broke the team record in the 50-meter free and 400-meter free on Saturday.
“Saturday was a 25 meter pool so the times are a little different,” coach Emily Swett said.
Tara Joyce clocked a 27.54.40 in the 50-meter free and a 4:43.01 in the 400-meter free.
Kelly Joyce touched first in the 200-meter free on Saturday.
Mahayla Allred locked up another spot at state, this time in the 200-meter IM in 2:59.74.
“So far this season has gone super well,” Allred said. “We have people qualifying in multiple events. It feels really good to qualify in another event because it gives me another thing to look forward to at state.”
The divers completed 11 dives for the first time this season in Pinedale. Hailey Holeman had the high score for the Fillies with a 218.45 to land eighth.
“We had the opportunity to do 11 dives which is great at this point in the season,” diving coach Cami Jackson said. “This a chance for the girls to compete in the new dives they have been learning and get the feel for competing in that many dives prior to conference.”
The Fillies will look to keep the momentum up this Saturday as they travel to Buffalo for the Buffalo Invitational. Meet time is set to kick off at 10 a.m.
Lander Triangular
200 yard medley relay - 2. Cody A ( Paige Bower, Mahayla Allred, Kelly Joyce, Greta Morgenweck) 2:10.86.
200 yard freestyle - 1. Tara Joyce 1:57.93. 3. Kelsey Pomajzl 2:19.80. 6. Mahayla Allred 2:21.69.
200 yard IM - 2. Kelly Joyce 2:32.32. 6. Eliza Spencer 2:55.91.
50 yard freestyle - 1. Elle Ortner 27.43. 7. Greta Morgenweck 30.06. 12. Clara Christensen 36.98.
1 meter diving - 2. Hailey Holeman 141.90. 3. Skye Wartman 139.65. 6. Joy Woods 121.95.
100 yard butterfly - 2. Kelsey Pomajzl 1:10.25.
100 yard freestyle - 1. Tara Joyce 54.68. 2. Elle Ortner 1:03.64. 8. Jillian Eakins:12.82. 14. Clara Christensen 1:31.15.
500 yard freestyle - 2. Paige Bower 5:59.31. 4. Greta Morgenweck 6:45.45.
200 yard freestyle relay - 1. Cody A (Tara Joyce, Elle Ortner, Kelly Joyce, Kelsey Pomajzl) 1:49.67. 6. Cody B (Mahayla Allred, Jillian
Eakins, Eliza Spencer, Greta Morgenweck) 2:11.02.
100 yard backstroke - 1. Kelly Joyce 1:19.79. 2. Mahayla Allred 1:20.95. 9. Eliza Spencer 1:34.23.
400 yard freestyle relay - 1. Cody A (Kelsey Pomajzl, Paige Bower, Elle Ortner, Tara Joyce) 4:02.81.
Pinedale Invitational
Teams - 1. Lander 257. 2. Jackson 232. 3. Rock Springs 203. 4. Cody 187. 5. Worland 135. 6. Sublette County 128. 7. Lyman 119. 8. Riverton 64
200 meter medley relay - 2. Cody A (Paige Bower, Mahayla Allred, Kelsey Pomajzl, Tara Joyce) 2:18.96. 14. Cody B (Jillian Eakins, Eliza Spencer, Greta Morgenweck, Clara Christensen) 3:00.67.
200 meter freestyle - 1. Kelly Joyce 2:31.96. 16. Eliza Spencer 3:06.68. 17. Jillian Eakins 3:06.84.
200 meter IM - 5. Mahayla Allred 2:59.74. 12. Elle Ortner 3:09.02. 14. Greta Morgenweck 3:15.45.
50 meter freestyle - 1. Tara Joyce 27.54. 40. Clara Christensen 44.34.
1 meter diving - 8. Hailey Holeman 218.45. 10. Joy Woods 207.40. 16. Skye Wartman 176.60.
100 meter butterfly - T7. Kelly Joyce 1:27.86. 11. Paige Bower 1:30.08.
100 meter freestyle - 3. Kelsey Pomajzl 1:10.00. 9. Mahayla Allred 1:12.28. 23. Jillian Eakins 1:21.71.
400 meter freestyle - 1. Tara Joyce 4:43.01. 11. Greta Morgenweck 6:13.06. 12. Elle Ortner 6:25.94.
200 meter freestyle relay - 1. Cody A (Kelsey Pomajzl, Paige Bower, Elle Ortner, Tara Joyce) 2:03.12. 14. Cody B (Kelly Joyce, Clara Christensen, Jillian Eakins, Eliza Spencer) 2:35.10.
100 meter backstroke - 4. Paige Bower 1:16.88. 28. Clara Christensen 2:10.60.
100 meter breaststroke - 9. Kelsey Pomajzl 1:37.64. 14. Eliza Spencer 1:46.14.
400 meter freestyle relay - 5. Cody A (Kelly Joyce, Greta Morgenweck, Mahayla Allred, Elle Ortner) 5:02.33.
